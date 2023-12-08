Blake Fisher is ready to learn what the NFL thinks of his game. The former five-star recruit and three-year Notre Dame offensive tackle announced Friday he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft pool and forfeit his final two seasons of college eligibility. Fisher has also chosen to skip No. 16 Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29. Teammate Marist Liufau has also announced he will not play in the Sun Bowl as he gets a jump on his NFL preparation. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Both were key parts of Notre Dame’s 2023 Joe Moore Award semifinalists as one of the 12 best offensive lines in the country. Following conference championship weekend, the Irish rank No. 11 in the FBS in rushing yards per carry (5.33), sit in a four-way tie for No. 14 in sacks allowed per game (1.17) and slate No. 32 in rushing yards per game (181.5). Pro Football Focus assigned Fisher a 72.1 offensive grade, a 70.5 run blocking grade and a 72.5 pass blocking grade for his 2023 regular season. Among the 255 FBS offensive tackles who played at least 467 snaps, Fisher was ranked in those respective categories tied for No. 47, tied for No. 40 and tied for No. 94. Rivals ranked Fisher as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 26 overall in the 2021 recruiting class.