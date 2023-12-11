“In the end, we're all dead men. Sadly, we cannot choose how, or when. But what we can choose is how we decide to meet that end, so we are remembered forever as men.” The line from the 2000 film The Gladiator is tattooed on Sam Hartman’s left leg, a reminder to the 24-year-old quarterback to never forget his mission of being “the man in the arena.” His final chapter, though, as a Notre Dame QB will come outside of the arena, so to speak, and as a spectator, as the former Wake Forest transfer will opt out of 16th-ranked ND’s Dec. 29 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State. He made the announcement, or at least implied it, in a video Monday on Instagram after initially alluding on Senior Day (Nov. 18) after a 45-7 rout of his former team that he was all in for Notre Dame’s then-unknown postseason offering. An ND spokesperson confirmed Hartman's intentions to skip the bowl game. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Hartman delivered the numbers overall during his 12-game stint at Notre Dame, but not the desired storybook storyline of at least a deep run for a College Football Playoff spot. That the Irish were eliminated from contention on Oct. 7 with a humbling 33-20 loss at Louisville could be chalked up to shortcomings beyond Hartman’s own struggles — a young and injured wide receiver corps, a new offensive coordinator in Gerad Parker with a steep learning curve, growing pains on the offensive line among them. From a statistical standpoint, though, Hartman’s 159.5 pass-efficiency rating placed him 16th nationally heading into bowl season, the highest finish by a Notre Dame QB in that statistical category since Jimmy Clausen’s 161.42 landed him third nationally at the end of the 2009 season. Hartman completed 191 of 301 pass attempts for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He ran for 123 net yards on 45 attempts with three rushing TDs, the second-most on the team behind running back Audric Estimé’s massive school-record total of 18.