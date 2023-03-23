Here's our latest Notre Dame depth chart projection in the early days of 2023 spring football. This Inside ND Sports projection is based on the official Notre Dame two-deeps, conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff and players, and observations from practice and will be updated regularly, as needed, throughout the spring.

Heights and weights have not been updated but are forthcoming.

We've included injured players at the bottom of the positional depth chart if they're not expected to be available for entirety of spring practice, including the April 22 Blue-Gold Game. Players who are practicing with limited contact, such as Cam Hart and Thomas Harper, are included in their respective projected depth-chart position.

Sophomore RB Jadarian Price isn't currently practicing, but Freeman is optimistic that he'll be available to practice in some capacity at some point this spring.

OR indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.

Players in italics are June-arriving freshmen or transfers.