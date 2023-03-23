Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame 2023 spring depth chart projection
Here's our latest Notre Dame depth chart projection in the early days of 2023 spring football. This Inside ND Sports projection is based on the official Notre Dame two-deeps, conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff and players, and observations from practice and will be updated regularly, as needed, throughout the spring.
Heights and weights have not been updated but are forthcoming.
We've included injured players at the bottom of the positional depth chart if they're not expected to be available for entirety of spring practice, including the April 22 Blue-Gold Game. Players who are practicing with limited contact, such as Cam Hart and Thomas Harper, are included in their respective projected depth-chart position.
Sophomore RB Jadarian Price isn't currently practicing, but Freeman is optimistic that he'll be available to practice in some capacity at some point this spring.
OR indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.
Players in italics are June-arriving freshmen or transfers.
OFFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|
4
|
Lorenzo Styles
|
6-1
|
195
|
Jr./Jr.
|
5
|
Tobias Merriweather
|
6-4
|
198
|
So./So.
|
17
|
Rico Flores Jr.
|
6-0
|
177
|
Fr./Fr.
|
|
KK Smith
|
5-10
|
170
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
83
|
Jayden Thomas
|
6-2
|
215
|
Jr/So.
|
2
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
197
|
Sr./Sr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
195
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
19
|
Jaden Greathouse
|
6-2
|
200
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
76
|
Joe Alt
|
6-8
|
317
|
Jr./Jr.
|
79
|
Tosh Baker
|
6-8
|
310
|
Sr./Jr.
|
77
|
Ty Chan
|
6-5
|
310
|
So./Fr.
|
Charles Jagusah
|
6-6
|
300
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
68
|
Michael Carmody
|
6-6
|
280
|
Sr./Jr.
|
74
|
Billy Schrauth
|
6-5
|
302
|
So./Fr.
|
|
Chris Terek
|
6-4
|
295
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
52
|
Zeke Correll
|
6-3
|
308
|
Gr./Sr.
|
78
|
Pat Coogan
|
6-5
|
309
|
Jr./So.
|
70
|
Ashton Craig
|
6-4
|
293
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
73
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
6-5
|
300
|
Gr./Sr.
|
50
|
Rocco Spindler
|
6-5
|
315
|
Jr./So.
|
72
|
Sam Pendleton
|
6-4
|
305
|
Fr./Fr.
|
Joe Otting
|
6-5
|
271
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
54
|
Blake Fisher
|
6-6
|
327
|
Jr./So.
|
59
|
Aamil Wagner
|
6-6
|
267
|
So./Fr.
|
Sullivan Absher
|
6-7
|
305
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
88
|
Mitchell Evans
|
6-5
|
255
|
Jr./Jr.
|
85
|
Holden Staes
|
6-4
|
226
|
So./So.
|
38
|
Davis Sherwood
|
6-3
|
228
|
Jr./Jr.
|
84
|
Kevin Bauman-x
|
6-5
|
252
|
Sr./Jr.
|
9
|
Eli Raridon-x
|
6-7
|
245
|
So./So.
|
Cooper Flanagan
|
6-5
|
239
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
80
|
Kaleb Smith
|
6-2
|
222
|
Gr./Sr.
|
0
|
Deion Colzie
|
6-5
|
211
|
Jr./Jr.
|
14
|
Braylon James
|
6-2
|
191
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
10
|
Sam Hartman
|
6-1
|
210
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
12
|
Tyler Buchner
|
6-1
|
215
|
Jr./So.
|
18
|
Steve Angeli
|
6-2
|
211
|
So./Fr.
|
8
|
Kenny Minchey
|
6-2
|
207
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
3
|
Logan Diggs
|
6-0
|
214
|
Jr./Jr.
|
7
|
Audric Estimé
|
6-0
|
229
|
Jr./Jr..
|
13
|
Gi'Bran Payne
|
5-9
|
195
|
So./Fr.
|
20
|
Jadarian Price
|
5-10
|
197
|
So./Fr.
|
Jeremiyah Love
|
6-1
|
195
|
Fr./Fr.
DEFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
12
|
Jordan Botelho
|
6-3
|
250
|
Sr./Sr.
|
40
|
Joshua Burnham
|
6-4
|
233
|
So./So.
|
44
|
Junior Tuihalamaka
|
6-2
|
240
|
So./So.
|
|
Boubacar Traore
|
6-4
|
250
|
Fr./Fr.
|
Armel Mukam
|
6-4
|
250
|
Fr./Fr.
|
Cole Aubrey
|
6-2
|
235
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
99
|
Rylie Mills
|
6-5
|
298
|
Sr./Sr.
|
95
|
Tyson Ford
|
6-4
|
275
|
So./So.
|
90
|
Alexander Ehrensberger
|
6-7
|
267
|
Sr./Jr.
|
41
|
Donovan Hinish
|
6-2
|
280
|
So./Fr.
|
98
|
Devan Houstan-x
|
6-4
|
275
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
56
|
Howard Cross III
|
6-1
|
276
|
Gr./Sr.
|
97
|
Gabe Rubio
|
6-5
|
295
|
Jr./So.
|
47
|
Jason Onye
|
6-5
|
283
|
Jr./So.
|
92
|
Aidan Keanaaina
|
6-3
|
323
|
Sr./Jr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
31
|
Nana Osafo-Mensah
|
6-3
|
250
|
Gr./Sr.
|
1
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
6-5
|
248
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
91
|
Aiden Gobaira
|
6-4
|
241
|
So./Fr.
|
Brenan Vernon
|
6-4
|
250
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
24
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-2
|
223
|
Gr./Sr.
|
3
|
Jaylen Sneed
|
6-1
|
215
|
So./Fr.
|
42
|
Nolan Ziegler
|
6-3
|
220
|
So./Fr.
|
23
|
Jaiden Ausberry
|
6-0
|
212
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
8
|
Marist Liufau
|
6-2
|
235
|
Gr./Sr.
|
10
|
Prince Kollie
|
6-1
|
220
|
Jr./Jr.
|
24
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-2
|
223
|
Gr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
27
|
JD Bertrand
|
6-1
|
230
|
Gr./Sr.
|
34
|
Drayk Bowen
|
6-1
|
232
|
Fr./Fr.
|
25
|
Preston Zinter
|
6-2
|
215
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
5
|
Cam Hart
|
6-3
|
198
|
Gr./Sr.
|
7
|
Jaden Mickey
|
6-0
|
176
|
So./So.
|
15
|
Ryan Barnes
|
6-2
|
190
|
Jr./So.
|
|
Christian Gray
|
5-11
|
176
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
2
|
DJ Brown
|
6-2
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
11
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-1
|
190
|
Sr./Sr.
|
22
|
Ben Minich
|
5-11
|
185
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
0
|
Xavier Watts
|
6-0
|
193
|
Sr./Jr.
|
13
|
Thomas Harper
|
5-11
|
180
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
21
|
Adon Shuler-x
|
5-11
|
197
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
20
|
Benjamin Morrison
|
6-0
|
179
|
So./So.
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-0
|
203
|
Sr./Sr.
|
18
|
Chance Tucker
|
6-0
|
197
|
Jr./So.
|
Micah Bell
|
5-10
|
162
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
13
|
Thomas Harper
|
5-11
|
180
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-0
|
203
|
Sr./Sr.
|
11
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-1
|
190
|
Sr./Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
|
Spencer Shrader
|
6-2
|
190
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
92
|
Zac Yoakam
|
5-8
|
180
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
190
|
So./Fr.
|
|
Ben Krimm
|
6-2
|
205
|
Gr./Sr.
|
32
|
Chris Salerno
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
92
|
Zac Yoakam
|
5-8
|
180
|
So./So.
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
190
|
So./Fr.
|
Spencer Shrader
|
6-2
|
190
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
190
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
65
|
Michael Vinson
|
6-2
|
228
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
51
|
Rino Monteforte
|
5-7
|
210
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
25
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
197
|
Sr./Sr.
|
13
|
Gi'Bran Payne
|
5-9
|
195
|
So./Fr.
|
3
|
Logan Diggs
|
6-0
|
214
|
Jr./Jr.
|
19
|
Jaden Greathouse
|
6-2
|
200
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
195
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
13
|
Gi'Bran Payne
|
5-9
|
195
|
So./Fr.
x-Denotes player expected to miss the entirety of spring practice.
+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.
