News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-23 10:00:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame 2023 spring depth chart projection

Defensive linemen Rylie Mills (99) and Howard Cross III (56) walk to spring practice with the Notre Dame QBs.
Defensive linemen Rylie Mills (99) and Howard Cross III (56) walk to spring practice with the Notre Dame QBs. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

Here's our latest Notre Dame depth chart projection in the early days of 2023 spring football. This Inside ND Sports projection is based on the official Notre Dame two-deeps, conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff and players, and observations from practice and will be updated regularly, as needed, throughout the spring.

Heights and weights have not been updated but are forthcoming.

We've included injured players at the bottom of the positional depth chart if they're not expected to be available for entirety of spring practice, including the April 22 Blue-Gold Game. Players who are practicing with limited contact, such as Cam Hart and Thomas Harper, are included in their respective projected depth-chart position.

Sophomore RB Jadarian Price isn't currently practicing, but Freeman is optimistic that he'll be available to practice in some capacity at some point this spring.

OR indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.

Players in italics are June-arriving freshmen or transfers.

OFFENSE

Field Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Year

4

Lorenzo Styles

6-1

195

Jr./Jr.

5

Tobias Merriweather

6-4

198

So./So.

17

Rico Flores Jr.

6-0

177

Fr./Fr.


KK Smith

5-10

170

Fr./Fr.
Slot Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

83

Jayden Thomas

6-2

215

Jr/So.

2

Chris Tyree

5-10

197

Sr./Sr.

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

195

Gr./Sr.+

19

Jaden Greathouse

6-2

200

Fr./Fr.
Left Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

76

Joe Alt

6-8

317

Jr./Jr.

79

Tosh Baker

6-8

310

Sr./Jr.

77

Ty Chan

6-5

310

So./Fr.

Charles Jagusah

6-6

300

Fr./Fr.
Left Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

68

Michael Carmody

6-6

280

Sr./Jr.

74

Billy Schrauth

6-5

302

So./Fr.


Chris Terek

6-4

295

Fr./Fr.
Center
No. Player Height Weight Year

52

Zeke Correll

6-3

308

Gr./Sr.

78

Pat Coogan

6-5

309

Jr./So.

70

Ashton Craig

6-4

293

So./Fr.
Right Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

73

Andrew Kristofic

6-5

300

Gr./Sr.

50

Rocco Spindler

6-5

315

Jr./So.

72

Sam Pendleton

6-4

305

Fr./Fr.

Joe Otting

6-5

271

Fr./Fr.
Right Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

54

Blake Fisher

6-6

327

Jr./So.

59

Aamil Wagner

6-6

267

So./Fr.

Sullivan Absher

6-7

305

Fr./Fr.
Tight End
No. Player Height Weight Year

88

Mitchell Evans

6-5

255

Jr./Jr.

85

Holden Staes

6-4

226

So./So.

38

Davis Sherwood

6-3

228

Jr./Jr.

84

Kevin Bauman-x

6-5

252

Sr./Jr.

9

Eli Raridon-x

6-7

245

So./So.

Cooper Flanagan

6-5

239

Fr./Fr.
Boundary Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

80

Kaleb Smith

6-2

222

Gr./Sr.

0

Deion Colzie

6-5

211

Jr./Jr.

14

Braylon James

6-2

191

Fr./Fr.
Quarterback
No. Player Height Weight Year

10

Sam Hartman

6-1

210

Gr./Sr.+

12

Tyler Buchner

6-1

215

Jr./So.

18

Steve Angeli

6-2

211

So./Fr.

8

Kenny Minchey

6-2

207

Fr./Fr.
Running Back
No. Player Height Weight Year

3

Logan Diggs

6-0

214

Jr./Jr.

7

Audric Estimé

6-0

229

Jr./Jr..

13

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

195

So./Fr.

20

Jadarian Price

5-10

197

So./Fr.

Jeremiyah Love

6-1

195

Fr./Fr.

DEFENSE

Vyper End
No. Player Height Weight Year

12

Jordan Botelho

6-3

250

Sr./Sr.

40

Joshua Burnham

6-4

233

So./So.

44

Junior Tuihalamaka

6-2

240

So./So.


Boubacar Traore

6-4

250

Fr./Fr.

Armel Mukam

6-4

250

Fr./Fr.

Cole Aubrey

6-2

235

Gr./Sr.+
Defensive Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

99

Rylie Mills

6-5

298

Sr./Sr.

95

Tyson Ford

6-4

275

So./So.

90

Alexander Ehrensberger

6-7

267

Sr./Jr.

41

Donovan Hinish

6-2

280

So./Fr.

98

Devan Houstan-x

6-4

275

Fr./Fr.
Nose Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

56

Howard Cross III

6-1

276

Gr./Sr.

97

Gabe Rubio

6-5

295

Jr./So.

47

Jason Onye

6-5

283

Jr./So.

92

Aidan Keanaaina

6-3

323

Sr./Jr.
Field End
No. Player Height Weight Year

31

Nana Osafo-Mensah

6-3

250

Gr./Sr.

1

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

6-5

248

Gr./Sr.+

91

Aiden Gobaira

6-4

241

So./Fr.

Brenan Vernon

6-4

250

Fr./Fr.
Rover
No. Player Height Weight Year

24

Jack Kiser

6-2

223

Gr./Sr.

3

Jaylen Sneed

6-1

215

So./Fr.

42

Nolan Ziegler

6-3

220

So./Fr.

23

Jaiden Ausberry

6-0

212

Fr./Fr.
Weakside Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

8

Marist Liufau

6-2

235

Gr./Sr.

10

Prince Kollie

6-1

220

Jr./Jr.

24

Jack Kiser

6-2

223

Gr./Sr.
Middle Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

27

JD Bertrand

6-1

230

Gr./Sr.

34

Drayk Bowen

6-1

232

Fr./Fr.

25

Preston Zinter

6-2

215

Fr./Fr.
Boundary Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

5

Cam Hart

6-3

198

Gr./Sr.

7

Jaden Mickey

6-0

176

So./So.

15

Ryan Barnes

6-2

190

Jr./So.


Christian Gray

5-11

176

Fr./Fr.
Free Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

2

DJ Brown

6-2

200

Gr./Sr.+

11

Ramon Henderson

6-1

190

Sr./Sr.

22

Ben Minich

5-11

185

Fr./Fr.
Strong Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

0

Xavier Watts

6-0

193

Sr./Jr.

13

Thomas Harper

5-11

180

Gr./Sr.+

21

Adon Shuler-x

5-11

197

Fr./Fr.
Field Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

20

Benjamin Morrison

6-0

179

So./So.

6

Clarence Lewis

6-0

203

Sr./Sr.

18

Chance Tucker

6-0

197

Jr./So.

Micah Bell

5-10

162

Fr./Fr.
Nickel
No. Player Height Weight Year

13

Thomas Harper

5-11

180

Gr./Sr.+

6

Clarence Lewis

6-0

203

Sr./Sr.

11

Ramon Henderson

6-1

190

Sr./Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-Kicker
No. Player Height Weight Year


Spencer Shrader

6-2

190

Gr./Sr.+

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

180

So./So.
Punter
No. Player Height Weight Year

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

190

So./Fr.


Ben Krimm

6-2

205

Gr./Sr.

32

Chris Salerno

5-11

190

Jr./So.
Kickoffs
No. Player Height Weight Year

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

180

So./So.

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

190

So./Fr.

Spencer Shrader

6-2

190

Gr./Sr.+
Holder
No. Player Height Weight Year

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

190

So./Fr.
Long Snapper
No. Player Height Weight Year

65

Michael Vinson

6-2

228

Gr./Sr.+

51

Rino Monteforte

5-7

210

So./Fr.
Kickoff Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

25

Chris Tyree

5-10

197

Sr./Sr.

13

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

195

So./Fr.

3

Logan Diggs

6-0

214

Jr./Jr.

19

Jaden Greathouse

6-2

200

Fr./Fr.
Punt Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

195

Gr./Sr.+

13

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

195

So./Fr.

x-Denotes player expected to miss the entirety of spring practice.

+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}