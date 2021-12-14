Notre Dame Fighting Irish National Signing Day Central

Today is National Signing Day, and we have you covered regarding all things Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one-stop shop for our NSD updates!

Prospects can start signing at 7:00 a.m. ET at their local time. Based on what we’re hearing at BlueandGold.com, there are three recruits who we are waiting for a decision from.

Ponchatoula (La.) High wide receiver Amorion Walker: The Irish commit will have Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State and Notre Dame hats on the table. Walker will have a ceremony at his high school at 10 a.m. ET, and he is expected to choose between the Fighting Irish and Wolverines.

Naples (Fla.) cornerback Devin Moore: The one-time Notre Dame commit will announce his decision between Florida and the Fighting Irish at 7:30 a.m. ET at his high school.

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive end Anthony Lucas: Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and UCLA will be the hats on the table when Lucas makes his decision public at 3:30 p.m. ET.

