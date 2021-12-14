Notre Dame Fighting Irish National Signing Day Central
Today is National Signing Day, and we have you covered regarding all things Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one-stop shop for our NSD updates!
NOTE: This page will be updated throughout NSD, so keep checking back for new updates.
* CLICK HERE for premium national signing day updates on The Lou Somogyi Board *
SIGNING DAY LINKS
Notre Dame 2022 recruit list | 2022 team recruiting rankings | BlueandGold.com homepage
Twitter: BGI official account | Mike Singer’s account | ND official account
12:00 A.M. — National Signing Day guide
Prospects can start signing at 7:00 a.m. ET at their local time. Based on what we’re hearing at BlueandGold.com, there are three recruits who we are waiting for a decision from.
Ponchatoula (La.) High wide receiver Amorion Walker: The Irish commit will have Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State and Notre Dame hats on the table. Walker will have a ceremony at his high school at 10 a.m. ET, and he is expected to choose between the Fighting Irish and Wolverines.
Naples (Fla.) cornerback Devin Moore: The one-time Notre Dame commit will announce his decision between Florida and the Fighting Irish at 7:30 a.m. ET at his high school.
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive end Anthony Lucas: Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and UCLA will be the hats on the table when Lucas makes his decision public at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Click here for Mike Singer's signing day predictions from Tuesday night.
