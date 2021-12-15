By the numbers: Notre Dame football’s 2022 recruiting class

While there is a possibility for a potential addition for Notre Dame on National Signing Day with Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive end Anthony Lucas announcing at 3:30 p.m. ET, below is a by-the-numbers look at the Fighting Irish’s 2022 class.

14 — Recruiting cycles since the last time Notre Dame landed consecutive top-10 recruiting classes in 2007 and 2008, a feat the program has a chance of matching this year. The Fighting Irish’s 2021 class checked in at No. 9 and Rivals rated this year’s group at No. 7 heading into the early signing period.

Under head coach Charlie Weis, the 2007 class ranked No. 8 and was highlighted by five-star quarterback Jimmy Clausen, All-American wide receiver Golden Tate (the 2009 Biletnikoff Award winner) and current Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

The 2008 class was ranked No. 2 and featured several five-star notables, including tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver Michael Floyd and quarterback Dayne Crist.





3 — Defensive linemen signed in the 2022 class.

Continuing to flex his recruiting muscle at these critical positions, defensive line/associate head coach Mike Elston landed two four-star ends in Aiden Gobaira and Tyson Ford, along with three-star tackle Donovan Hinish, the younger brother of 2021 Irish team captain and multiple-year defensive tackle starter Kurt Hinish.

Defensive line is a position Notre Dame struggled recruit before Elston arrived with Brian Kelly in 2010, but that unit now has more depth and elite talent than other position group over the last decade.





1 — Notre Dame recruit ranked among the top 50 overall players in the country.

After having two top-50 recruits through most of this recruiting cycle, four-star wide receiver CJ Williams (No. 6 WR and No. 46 overall player) from powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif., decommitted from Notre Dame on Monday, leaving 6-1, 208-pound linebacker Jaylen Sneed (No. 4 OLB and No. 41 overall player) out of Hilton Head, S.C., as the lone top-50 player in this class.

The late decommitment from Williams dropped the Irish from No. 5 to No. 7 in the latest available Rivals team rankings, and likely ended any hopes of Notre Dame securing its first top-five recruiting class since 2013.