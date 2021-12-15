Four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather signs with Notre Dame

The four-star receiver from Vancouver (Wash.) Union signed with the Irish Wednesday morning. He’s the only receiver in the program’s 2022 haul thus far, but a highly regarded one. Rivals ranks him as the No. 25 wide receiver and No. 167 overall recruit in the nation.

Tobias Merriweather , though, kept his feet planted firmly in it.

Merriweather (6-4, 180 pounds) caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns as a senior this season, while adding 23 rushing yards and a score. A starter in the secondary as well, he intercepted three passes and returned two of them for touchdowns. He totaled 415 yards on 28 catches in a six-game junior season.

Merriweather committed to Notre Dame Aug. 5, choosing the Irish over Stanford. He took official visits to both schools in June. Oregon and Michigan were also heavily involved, but Merriweather chose to wrap up his recruitment in the summer instead of stretching it to fall and taking a couple more visits.

Nearly four months later, a trip to see Merriweather was Brian Kelly’s last in-home visit as Notre Dame’s head coach — unbeknownst to Merriweather and his family during it.

Kelly and three Irish assistants visited Merriweather in Washington Nov. 29, and news of Kelly’s impending departure for LSU broke minutes after they left.