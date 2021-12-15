Tommy Rees analyzes new offensive pieces for Notre Dame football

When looking at Notre Dame’s class on the offensive side of the ball on National Signing Day, the attention from the fan base is on the receiver position – and rightfully so. The Fighting Irish came into the week with three All-American wide receivers committed, and before 10:30 a.m. ET on National Signing Day, Notre Dame was down to one. The numbers discussion for Notre Dame’s wide receiver room is alarming and is worth discussing, but that shouldn’t discount the other talented players the Irish brought in. The one receiver Notre Dame did sign – Vancouver (Wash.) Union’s Tobias Merriweather, the nation’s No. 167 player and No. 25 wideout – is an impressive one. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is excited about the 6-4, 180-pounder.

Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had high praises of his new quarterback Steve Angeli (Rivals.com)

“Size and speed,” Rees said about Merriweather’s top attributes. “You watch his film, and he's not just as one-trick pony as sometimes long guys are. You see him return kicks, change direction, get in and out of breaks. He’s somebody we're extremely excited about and have extremely high hopes for moving forward. “Given his length, maturity and ability to run, he’s a guy who you can put outside and expect to slowly make an impact here early in his career.” West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon committed to Notre Dame as a three-star prospect, and after more talent evaluators scouted the 6-6, 220-pounder and saw him in person, he shot up the rankings on various websites. Rivals lists Raridon as the nation’s No. 178 player and No. 5 tight end. When Notre Dame offered Raridon a scholarship Feb. 9, he had plenty of other Power Five offers, but none to the extent that he probably would’ve had if it weren’t for a recruiting dead period, which doesn’t allow for college coaches to see recruits face-to-face. “Covid probably did us a favor in that one; people couldn’t see him live,” Rees said with a grin. “The difference-maker for him was when we turned on his basketball film a year ago. His athleticism – pun intended – jumps out of the room. He’s someone who you see in-person for the first time and see his length – the sky is the limit for him. “We’re extremely excited about him, and he was under-recruited for a lot of reasons. As of late, he’s gotten the notoriety that he deserves.”

Notre Dame also signed Atlanta Westminster’s Holden Staes, a tight end recruit who held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and was a one-time Penn State commit. “You compare him and Holden in the same class, and you’re looking at a very elite group,” Rees said. “It’s something that’s been a strength of ours, and with those two coming in, that will continue to be a strength for us.” Another traditional strength for Notre Dame recruiting is on the offensive line. The Irish inked five blockers on Wednesday, all of whom will be playing in one of the two major postseason all-star games. Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High’s Ashton Craig, Zionsville (Ind.) High’s Joey Tanona and Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Spring’s Billy Schrauth project on the interior of the Irish offensive line, while Lawrence (Mass.) Academy’s Ty Chan and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne’s Aamil Wagner look like tackles of the future for the Irish. Rees added that he’d put his offensive line group (and tight ends) against any other in the country. “As a staff, we did a great job of closing that class out,” he said about the offensive line. “A month or so ago, you were looking three [commits], and now you’re at five with a really elite group.”