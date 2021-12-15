WR Amorion Walker flips from Notre Dame to Michigan

Ponchatoula (La.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Amorion Walker flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan on National Signing Day. It’s a big loss for Notre Dame, a program that was already low on receiver numbers. The Fighting Irish signed five receiver recruits total in the 2019 and 2020 recruiting class. Zero of those prospects are still on the receiver depth chart. Notre Dame is left with just one receiver commitment in the 2022 class, after Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei pass catcher CJ Williams backed off his Irish pledge Dec. 13. Vancouver (Wash.) Union’s Tobias Merriweather is solidly pledged to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have lost their second receiver commitment in the past three days. (Rivals.com)

The 6-3, 170-pounder was long rumored to flip to the Wolverines, but he held off from doing so, and we were told that he communicated to the Fighting Irish staff in the weeks leading up to signing day that he would ink with Notre Dame. However, he apparently was telling Michigan the same thing. Walker originally committed to Notre Dame back on March 10, three months before he’d first step foot in South Bend. He officially visited Notre Dame at the end of June and returned to campus for the USC game Oct. 23. He visited Alabama, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan and Mississippi State while committed to Notre Dame. Walker registered 25 catches for 490 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season. In three games as a junior, Walker caught eight passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.