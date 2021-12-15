Four-star cornerback Devin Moore picks Florida over Notre Dame

Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback Devin Moore announced his commitment to Notre Dame July 4, 2021, but after news broke that Brian Kelly would be leaving his post as Irish head coach for the same position at LSU, Moore opened up his recruitment. With Marcus Freeman being elevated from defensive coordinator to the Fighting Irish’s head coach and defensive backs coaches Mike Mickens and Chris O’Leary staying on staff, it seemed like Notre Dame would be able to pick up his commitment again. The Fighting Irish conducted a couple of home visits with Moore, but Florida came on strong, and when the four-star recruit chose to officially visit the Gators instead of making a trip up to South Bend this past weekend, it became clear that the Gators were the favorite to land him.

The Fighting Irish hoped to add the four-star recruit on signing day, but he picked the Gators.

Early on National Signing Day morning, Moore announced his decision to side with the Gators. With Moore off the board, Notre Dame is only expected to sign Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Jaden Mickey, Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Benjamin Morrison and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Jayden Bellamy as its defensive back class on National Signing Day. It is still a strong group, but losing Moore stings. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Notre Dame look at transfer portal options and/or go after a new high school recruit for the February signing period. Rivals ranks Moore as the nation’s No. 136 player and No. 15 cornerback, plus the No. 21 player from his home state of Florida.