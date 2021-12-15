Four-star cornerback Devin Moore picks Florida over Notre Dame
Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback Devin Moore announced his commitment to Notre Dame July 4, 2021, but after news broke that Brian Kelly would be leaving his post as Irish head coach for the same position at LSU, Moore opened up his recruitment.
With Marcus Freeman being elevated from defensive coordinator to the Fighting Irish’s head coach and defensive backs coaches Mike Mickens and Chris O’Leary staying on staff, it seemed like Notre Dame would be able to pick up his commitment again.
The Fighting Irish conducted a couple of home visits with Moore, but Florida came on strong, and when the four-star recruit chose to officially visit the Gators instead of making a trip up to South Bend this past weekend, it became clear that the Gators were the favorite to land him.
Early on National Signing Day morning, Moore announced his decision to side with the Gators.
With Moore off the board, Notre Dame is only expected to sign Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Jaden Mickey, Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Benjamin Morrison and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Jayden Bellamy as its defensive back class on National Signing Day.
It is still a strong group, but losing Moore stings. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Notre Dame look at transfer portal options and/or go after a new high school recruit for the February signing period.
Rivals ranks Moore as the nation’s No. 136 player and No. 15 cornerback, plus the No. 21 player from his home state of Florida.
During his junior season in 2020, Moore recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions and five pass deflections. Across 31 games of his prep career, Moore has posted 122 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 14 pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
In 11 games as a senior, Moore posted 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 passes broken up, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt he scooped up and scored on, and two kickoff return touchdowns.
Moore will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
