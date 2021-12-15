All-American quarterback Steve Angeli signs with Notre Dame football

Signed national letters of intent have been rolling in all morning for the Fighting Irish staff. Longtime Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli is among the newest members of new head coach Marcus Freeman’s squad. Angeli joins a young quarterback room that will have a new starting quarterback in 2022 with Jack Coan exhausting his eligibility. He won’t be close to the favorite to win the job next fall, but Angeli just wants a chance to compete. The 6-2, 210-pounder had a 17-1 career record as Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s quarterback. New Jersey had a shortened season in 2020, and Angeli led Bergen Catholic to a 5-1 record. He completed 68 of 115 throws for 919 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added three rushing scores to lead the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in New Jersey per MaxPreps.

Angeli signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day. (Mike Singer)

The Crusaders went 12-0 this fall and won the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament. MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 4 team in America. Angeli threw for 1,717 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions on 117-of-170 passing. He also compiled 218 rushing yards and four scores on 62 attempts. Three of the four major recruiting rankings websites have Angeli as a three-star recruit, but ESPN ranks Angeli as a four-star talent, the No. 2 player in New Jersey, and the No. 7 pocket passer and No. 143 overall prospect in the country. Angeli committed to Notre Dame in March over offers from Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and others. After news broke that Brian Kelly would be leaving Notre Dame for LSU, other programs in need of a class of 2022 quarterback reached out to Angeli, but he didn’t flinch. He remained patient and it all worked out with Tommy Rees staying in South Bend as the Irish’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. “It’s a new era,” Angeli said. “We have two young coaches at the helm and a new page in Notre Dame football. They’re elite two football minds and have worked really well together. We’re embarking on something special.”