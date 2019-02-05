National Signing Day Central
National Signing Day 2019 has arrived, and Blue & Gold Illustrated will have you covered throughout the day.
While there will not be any press conferences Wednesday, Notre Dame will be posting interviews with the Irish coaching staff throughout the day, all of which will be posted here as they become available.
As far as additions to the class go, Notre Dame is expecting sign one more player Wednesday, four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle. Foskey will announce his decision on ESPNU sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. eastern time.
Below is a rundown of all prospects who signed with Notre Dame during the Early Signing Period.
LB Marist Liufau: BIO LINK
CB Isaiah Rutherford: BIO LINK
LB JD Bertrand: BIO LINK
DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah. BIO LINK
DT Jacob Lacey: BIO LINK
DE Howard Cross: BIO LINK
P Jay Bramblett: BIO LINK
WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: BIO LINK
RB Kyren Williams. BIO LINK
S Kyle Hamilton: BIO LINK
OL Quinn Carroll: BIO LINK
DL Hunter Spears: BIO LINK
S Litchfield Ajavon: BIO LINK
CB KJ Wallace: BIO LINK
QB Brendon Clark: BIO LINK
LB Osita Ekwonu: BIO LINK
OL John Olmstead: BIO LINK
WR Cam Hart: BIO LINK
OL Zeke Correll: BIO LINK
LB Jack Kiser: BIO LINK
OL Andrew Kristofic: BIO LINK
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi wrapped things up with a story on all 21 signees, which can be read HERE.
----
