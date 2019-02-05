National Signing Day 2019 has arrived, and Blue & Gold Illustrated will have you covered throughout the day.

While there will not be any press conferences Wednesday, Notre Dame will be posting interviews with the Irish coaching staff throughout the day, all of which will be posted here as they become available.

As far as additions to the class go, Notre Dame is expecting sign one more player Wednesday, four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle. Foskey will announce his decision on ESPNU sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. eastern time.

Below is a rundown of all prospects who signed with Notre Dame during the Early Signing Period.

BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi wrapped things up with a story on all 21 signees, which can be read HERE.

PODCAST: Class Breakdown + Superlatives