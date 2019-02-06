The 2019 recruiting is almost fully signed, sealed and delivered. Notre Dame currently stands at 21 signees, but by the end of the day we expect that number to rise to 22. Four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey will announce this afternoon and we expect him to choose Notre Dame. With that in mind, for now we will include Foskey in the class rankings.

Notre Dame's coaching staff met all of its needs in the class, and that balance is the first thing that stands out about the class. Notre Dame picked up at least two five-star upside players on both sides of the ball.

Arguably the biggest need in the class was to stock up along the lines, and in that regards the Irish coaches hit home runs. Notre Dame signed arguably the best offensive line class in the country behind the efforts of first-year position coach Jeff Quinn. All four of Notre Dame's offensive line signees earned four-star grades by Rivals, and three of the four were ranked among the Top 150 players in the country, the first time that has happened under head coach Brian Kelly.

For the first time in the Kelly era, Notre Dame landed four defensive linemen that were graded out as four-star recruits by Rivals. In fact, only once in the Rivals era (2008) has Notre Dame matched or surpassed that number of four-star recruits along the defensive line in one class. It was quite a haul for defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Notre Dame also landed a pair of Rivals250 safeties in one class for just the second time of the Rivals era. Of course, the first time it happened was last season with the 2018 class.

The Irish staff signed players from 16 different states. It landed 13 defensive signees (assuming Foskey announces), eight offensive signees and one specialist.

All the senior film has been evaluated and broken down, which means its time to release the final rankings for the 2019 class.