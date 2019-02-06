Ticker
VIDEO: Assistant Coach Signing Day Interviews

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame closed out the class of 2019 on Wednesday, and the Irish assistants offered some thoughts on the class.

Below, you can hear from defensive coordinator Clark Lea, defensive line coach Mike Elston, offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and special teams coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Polian.

LEA 

ELSTON 

POLIAN 

QUINN 

{{ article.author_name }}