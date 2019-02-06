VIDEO: Assistant Coach Signing Day Interviews
Notre Dame closed out the class of 2019 on Wednesday, and the Irish assistants offered some thoughts on the class.
Below, you can hear from defensive coordinator Clark Lea, defensive line coach Mike Elston, offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and special teams coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Polian.
LEA
ELSTON
POLIAN
QUINN
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.