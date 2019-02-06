2019 Recruiting Grades: Offense
Notre Dame came into the 2019 recruiting cycle knowing its numbers would be small on offense, so the recruiting efforts had to be targeted across the board. There are areas where the offense came up a bit short in regards to top end talent, but overall the staff added depth and good talent to the roster.
The biggest need on offense, however, was offensive line, and the Fighting Irish hit an absolutely home run at that position.
Below is a break down of the offensive positions and grades for each spot, including the grade in regards to meeting needs and a grade for the overall talent at each spot.
Blue & Gold Illustrated graded the group of signees under the following criteria:
A – College Football Playoff Contention
B– Top-10 Viability
C– Top-25 Viability
D– Trying To Be Bowl Eligible
QUARTERBACK
Signed: Brendon Clark
Meeting Needs: Notre Dame landed elite quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the 2018 class, but its 2017 signee – Avery Davis – was moved to running back after his freshman season. If Jurkovec goes down or doesn’t pan out the Irish would be in big trouble at the position if it couldn’t land a quarterback in the 2019 class that could eventually develop into a playmaking starter.
He’ll need work, but Brendon Clark has that kind of ability.
