• Participated in the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. • 2017 & 2018 All-USA California first-team defensive selection by USA TODAY High School Sports. • Part of The News Tribune’s 2019 Western 100, which ranks the top 100 prospects in the West. • San Francisco Chronicle 2018 All-Metro first-team defense selection. • 2018 All-Bay Area News Group defensive team selection

Power Five Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

It was a long road for Notre Dame in terms of landing Foskey, but the Irish were able to pull it off.

Notre Dame offered Foskey all the way back in May of 2017, but there never seemed to be a ton of traction between the two sides. Foskey stated he had interest in the Irish, but did not visit during the fall of 2017 through the spring of 2018.

However, special teams coordinator Brian Polian and company kept working on the talented two-way athlete and eventually convinced him to take an unofficial visit in late July this past summer.

It seemed tight end would be the spot for Foskey on the next level, but following that trip and moving toward his season things started trending to defensive end. Notre Dame left a strong impression on Foskey during his time in South Bend, and the four-star said it opened his eyes a bit as he did not know too much about the program beforehand.

Foskey set up an official to Notre Dame for the Stanford game not too long after and on September 5, Foskey narrowed his recruitment down to the Irish, Cal, Washington, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Notre Dame again gave Foskey a lot to think about during his official after getting to the atmosphere on a game day. The Irish appeared to be in the driver's seat following that visit and never looked back.

Foskey continued to state throughout the process he would take additional visits and not announce a decision until the February Signing Day. Those visits ultimately never occurred as Foskey was locked in to being part of the Irish.