Rylie Mills has often been described as a physical freak, most notably on the annual “Freaks List” compiled by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Notre Dame football will be able to utilize those freakish traits for one more season. The senior defensive tackle announced Thursday night he plans to return for his fifth and final season of college eligibility in 2024. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Mills joins nose tackle Howard Cross III and linebacker Jack Kiser as key returners for Notre Dame's defense who could have opted to make a run at the NFL this offseason. The trio will be available to play in No. 16 Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY5MDY3MDgzMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

