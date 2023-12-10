Howard Cross III elects to return for sixth season with Notre Dame football
Two days after being named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III announced he plans to return for a sixth season of college football.
Cross did so Sunday by sharing a highlight video on social media that ends with Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator saying "I'll be back."
The 6-foot-1, 288-pound Cross is coming off the best regular season of his Irish career. Through 12 games, Cross has the second-most tackles for Notre Dame with 64. He's only 11 tackles behind linebacker JD Bertrand, who has led the team in tackles for a third straight season.
Of Notre Dame's 11 players to play at least 400 defensive snaps in 2023, Cross has received the highest defensive grade from Pro Football Focus at 88.2. By PFF's metrics, Cross leads the Irish in quarterback pressures (36) and hurries (28).
Compared to all FBS interior defensive linemen with at least 300 defensive snaps in 2023, Cross ranks third in PFF's defensive grade, eighth in pressures and seventh in hurries.
Cross, who tallied one sack, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 12 games this season, was a key figure in an Irish defense that ranks No. 1 in team passing efficiency defense (94.91), No. 4 in passing yards allowed (154.2 per game), No. 8 in scoring defense (16.6 points per game), No. 8 in total defense (282.9 yards per game), No. 32 in rushing defense (128.8 yards per game) and No. 44 in team sacks (2.25 per game).
Cross is the first important NFL-eligible player on Notre Dame's roster to declare he will be back next season. So far, graduate senior linebacker Marist Liufau and junior right tackle Blake Fisher, who both had college eligibility remaining, have announced they will enter the professional ranks in 2024. Graduate senior linebacker JD Bertrand has also indicated that by committing to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Liufau and Fisher said they will not play in Notre Dame's Sun Bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29. Bertrand has not made his decision public.
Notre Dame could return three of its four starting defensive lineman from this season with senior defensive tackle Rylie Mills and senior vyper end Jordan Botelho eligible to return. Mills has totaled 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games this season. Botelho has amassed 27 tackles and three sacks.
Defensive end Javontae-Jean Baptiste, a graduate transfer from Ohio State last offseason, no longer has any eligibility remaining. The Irish hosted Duke defensive R.J. Oben this weekend as a potential replacement.
