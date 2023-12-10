Two days after being named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III announced he plans to return for a sixth season of college football. Cross did so Sunday by sharing a highlight video on social media that ends with Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator saying "I'll be back." The 6-foot-1, 288-pound Cross is coming off the best regular season of his Irish career. Through 12 games, Cross has the second-most tackles for Notre Dame with 64. He's only 11 tackles behind linebacker JD Bertrand, who has led the team in tackles for a third straight season. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame could return three of its four starting defensive lineman from this season with senior defensive tackle Rylie Mills and senior vyper end Jordan Botelho eligible to return. Mills has totaled 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games this season. Botelho has amassed 27 tackles and three sacks. Defensive end Javontae-Jean Baptiste, a graduate transfer from Ohio State last offseason, no longer has any eligibility remaining. The Irish hosted Duke defensive R.J. Oben this weekend as a potential replacement.