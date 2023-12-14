Content Loading

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Despite the Doak Walker Award voting, Estimé will likely be considered one of the top running backs available in the 2024 draft. Pro Football Focus gives Estimé a rushing grade of 93.5, the top grade among the 79 FBS running backs with at least 139 rushing attempts. He’s ranked No. 7 with 892 rushing yards after contact. Notre Dame flipped Estimé’s commitment from Michigan State late in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Rivals rated the Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s product as a four-star recruit and ranked him as the No. 6 running back and No. 131 overall in the class.

