Commit Recap: RB Chris Tyree To Notre Dame
Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree announced his commitment to Notre Dame and a packed crowd in his school's auditorium erupted with cheers.
The Fighting Irish coaching staff likely bursted into excitement as well with Tyree making his silent pledge to Notre Dame a public one.
Learn what Tyree's commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.
Football analyst Bryan Driskell goes in-depth on Tyree's film and what makes him such a special prospect.
Film Room: 2020 RB Chris Tyree
Recruiting insider Mike Singer tells you what you need to know about the Irish's new running back pledge with analysis, offer list, stats, and more.
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 RB Chris Tyree
What is Tyree's class impact and fit in Chip Long's offense? Driskell breaks it down.
Class Impact: RB Chris Tyree To Notre Dame
Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker discusses Tyree's growth over the past several years on and off the field.
Coach's Take: Irish RB Commit Chris Tyree Presents "Matchup Nightmares"
Tyree spoke with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Friedman about his choice to select Notre Dame.
Rivals100 RB Chris Tyree commits to Notre Dame
The state of Virginia has been very good to Notre Dame over the years. Senior editor Lou Somogyi gives a historical outlook on the commitment.
Notre Dame & Virginia Running Backs: As Good As It Gets
Notre Dame is pushing close to a top five class. Recruiting insider EJ Holland updates where the Irish stands in the national recruiting rankings.
COMMITMENT PODCAST
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
It’s official!! #IrishBouNDXX ☘️ pic.twitter.com/eFiEpZjyMK— Chris Tyree4️⃣ (@chris_tyree4) May 23, 2019
GOOOOOOO IRISH!!! ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ #NDRBs #NDBrotherhood #ChaseGreatness #AGTG— Lance Taylor (@CoachLT39) May 23, 2019
Congratulations, @chris_tyree4! We wish you ☘at @NotreDame! We are excited to watch you continue next year as a Senior!!#EveryKnightEveryDay pic.twitter.com/Y8trLW868z— Thomas Dale HS (@GoTDKnights) May 23, 2019
Drew Pyne walking into school tomorrow after finding out he gets to play with Jordan Johnson, Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman, Tosh Baker and now Chris Tyree. pic.twitter.com/i9lX2tIKl6— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 23, 2019
#irishbouNDXX ‼️💯🍀🔥 https://t.co/dQTPB5I5Wy— Alexander Ehrensberger (@Ehrensberger_) May 23, 2019
Gave me chills.. LETS GO BROTHA!!☘️ https://t.co/L0RuRkYGto— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) May 23, 2019
Yesssssirrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!!!!!!!! @chris_tyree4 https://t.co/oOGXm5Ut8k— Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) May 23, 2019
That look you make when you accept an opportunity to further your academic and athletic career at one of the most prominent institutions in the country @NDFootball @NotreDame #Luckoftheirish @804football @Recruit757 @Recruit757 @RichardTyree @TDKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/tZdyi5eYM8— Byron Jones (@byronsjones) May 23, 2019
Chris Tyree on why he picked Notre Dame, the influence of Jalen Elliott, how long the recruiting process has felt, and focusing on his senior year with his decision out of the way. @NBC12 @chris_tyree4 @Jae_Uno_ @TDKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/7D7SA8WkSj— Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) May 23, 2019
When we get a commitment from a playmaker like THIS....the OLine is rightfully fired up. 👊🔥☘️#IrishBouNDXX— Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) May 23, 2019
#804 pic.twitter.com/AqmuGhezhD
The Jet!! Welcome to the family bro! ☘️ #IrishBouNDXX https://t.co/NDOrMu2gvr— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) May 23, 2019
Landing @chris_tyree4 is absolutely major for #NotreDame. If you read my film room and class impact breakdowns you'll understand why, and how unique he is.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 23, 2019
Class Impact: https://t.co/6b41UaltQN
Film Room: https://t.co/6kDMA5DcxP
BOOM! Notre Dame lands a HUGE commitment from Chris Tyree (@chris_tyree4), the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back #GoIrish.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 23, 2019
👉 Get all of our coverage at @BGInews: https://t.co/Ovg4JWrYOo pic.twitter.com/o3uFqavzCf
Check out our content at Blue & Gold Illustrated on new #NotreDame pledge Chris Tyree!— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) May 23, 2019
Get a FREE 60 day trial + four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine: https://t.co/qD8LaHo2LY pic.twitter.com/gtppPH9pbW
#NotreDame lands arguably its top commitment of the class in Chris Tyree. Simply a monstrous commitment for the Irish.— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) May 23, 2019
My story: https://t.co/nPaPbwSQ2D pic.twitter.com/SkEJRx5jDF
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.