News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 08:37:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame & Virginia Running Backs: As Good As It Gets

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Bz5aahwrsebnxuntfbnj
Allen Pinkett's 76-yard touchdown run as a 1982 freshman helped upset No. 1 Pitt, 31-16. (Fighting Irish Media)

Thursday’s much celebrated verbal pledge from Chester, Va., speedster Chris Tyree could continue a remarkable tradition in the Notre Dame backfield.

When it comes to running backs, a few states have produced a higher volume for the Fighting Irish than Virginia, but none in the last 50 years has had the enormous success rate and overall production. In the listed 5-10, 185-pound Tyree — the nation’s No. 1-ranked all-purpose back by Rivals.com (and No. 60 prospect overall) — head coach Brian Kelly and his staff landed a game-breaking element to the offense.

Because of Notre Dame’s 2013 union with the ACC and its greater emphasis now on the mid-Atlantic and Sun Belt regions, Virginia, the Carolinas — two growing football hotbeds after being known mostly in the past for basketball — and Georgia have become areas where we expect the Irish to enhance their success the most.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}