Rivals100 RB Chris Tyree commits to Notre Dame

Chris Tyree
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Rivals100 running back Chris Tyree’s long list of contenders has dwindled down to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma but the Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star knew what he was looking for out of the recruiting process. On Thursday, Tyree announced his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

