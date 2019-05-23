Notre Dame moved up the national recruiting rankings

Notre Dame is nearing a Top 5 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish moved up to No. 6 overall in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing a monster commitment from four-star running back Chris Tyree on Thursday afternoon. Notre Dame raced past Florida and closed the gap with Georgia. Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Miami are the only five schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame. Notre Dame currently holds 11 verbal commitments — nine four-star prospects, one three-star prospect and one unranked prospect.

Tyree gave the Irish a big boost as he is ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 60 overall recruit in the country. Baker has a 5.9 rating, which equates to an All-American with first to third round NFL potential. "Tyree is an incredibly explosive back that can do damage between the tackles, on the perimeter and in the pass game," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "No matter where he gets the ball, the Thomas Dale star is a home run waiting to happen, and that’s exactly what Notre Dame – and the rest of the college football world, for that matter – wants at running back."