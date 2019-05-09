Commit Recap: OT Tosh Baker To Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a commitment from the nation's No. 51 player on Wednesday. Four-star offensive tackle Tosh Baker announced the news on Twitter, giving the Fighting Irish a huge addition to its 2020 recruiting class.
Baker held over 30 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and USC.
Learn what Baker's commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.
What is the impact of Baker's commitment to Notre Dame and how does he fit with the Irish? Football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks it down.
Class Impact: OT Tosh Baker To Notre Dame
Why did the nation's No. 9 ranked tackle choose Notre Dame? Baker discusses his commitment with recruiting insider EJ Holland.
Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker Commits To Notre Dame
Senior editor Lou Somogyi looks at Notre Dame's recruiting history in the state of Arizona and the top five players in Fighting Irish history from the Grand Canyon state.
Notre Dame's Recruiting History In Arizona
According to Pinnacle head coach Dana Zupke, what truly makes Tosh special is his mind and work ethic. Read Holland's article in the link below.
Coach's Take: Irish Commit Baker A Future Sunday Player
With Baker's pledge, Notre Dame moved up in the Rivals.com team rankings. Holland has the story.
Notre Dame Moves Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
What do you need to know about Tosh Baker? Check out Mike Singer's commitment profile of Baker.
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 OT Tosh Baker
For you film junkies out there, you'll want to check out Driskell's in-depth player breakdown of Baker.
COMMITMENT PODCAST
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
God. Country. Notre Dame.— Tosh Baker (@tdbakes) May 8, 2019
I’m blessed to say that I’m COMMITTED and will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame!!#IrishBouNDXX #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZmP3MBisa3
Boom! Notre Dame lands a huge commitment from four-star OL Tosh Baker (@tdbakes). He spoke to me about the Irish here (FREE) #GoIrish. https://t.co/fZlhad7ovK pic.twitter.com/10vmg0hy4x— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 8, 2019
#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/1RDHHuaDVa— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 8, 2019
Congrats my dawg!!🍀 https://t.co/f2BapS8tM1— L8 (@L8thanRansom) May 8, 2019
You’re next bro bro☘️ https://t.co/gKjEyI7ekg— Tosh Baker (@tdbakes) May 9, 2019
Welcome to the family ☘️ #IrishBouNDXX https://t.co/htrb9Gbkm0— Aidan Ikaika Keanaaina KAY-AW-NAH-EYE-NAH (@AidanAkfootball) May 9, 2019
LETS GOOO!! I feel safe... Welcome brother‼️#irishbouNDXX☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/nTIBOwhzqj— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) May 8, 2019
Turning up THE HEAT!!!— Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) May 8, 2019
🌵 AZ ➡️ ND ☘️#IrishBouNDXX pic.twitter.com/VPr8f9m2le
Proud of you bro!!! #IrishBouNDXX☘️ ☘️ https://t.co/FaGb1o8oMu— Blake Fisher🙏🏽 (@bfisher_54) May 9, 2019
#NotreDame has landed its No. 1 QB target, its No. 1 WR target, its top two TE targets .... and now it has landed its No. 1 OL target.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) May 8, 2019
All that is left now is the No. 1 RB target.
Congrats Bro!! Go Irish! 🍀 https://t.co/uAvu24dzen— Greg CRIPPEN (@gregcrippen) May 9, 2019
.@BGInews content of @tdbakes choosing Notre Dame— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) May 8, 2019
Commit profile: https://t.co/IVl827tUTa
Commit story: https://t.co/75pXAlUwAs
Class impact: https://t.co/v7mMEqQJy6 pic.twitter.com/amILcK5tCx
----
