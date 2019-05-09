Learn what Baker's commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.

Notre Dame landed a commitment from the nation's No. 51 player on Wednesday. Four-star offensive tackle Tosh Baker announced the news on Twitter, giving the Fighting Irish a huge addition to its 2020 recruiting class.

What is the impact of Baker's commitment to Notre Dame and how does he fit with the Irish? Football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks it down.

Class Impact: OT Tosh Baker To Notre Dame

Why did the nation's No. 9 ranked tackle choose Notre Dame? Baker discusses his commitment with recruiting insider EJ Holland.

Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker Commits To Notre Dame

Senior editor Lou Somogyi looks at Notre Dame's recruiting history in the state of Arizona and the top five players in Fighting Irish history from the Grand Canyon state.

Notre Dame's Recruiting History In Arizona

According to Pinnacle head coach Dana Zupke, what truly makes Tosh special is his mind and work ethic. Read Holland's article in the link below.

Coach's Take: Irish Commit Baker A Future Sunday Player

With Baker's pledge, Notre Dame moved up in the Rivals.com team rankings. Holland has the story.

Notre Dame Moves Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings

What do you need to know about Tosh Baker? Check out Mike Singer's commitment profile of Baker.

Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 OT Tosh Baker

For you film junkies out there, you'll want to check out Driskell's in-depth player breakdown of Baker.

FILM ROOM: Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker