Notre Dame’s verbal commitment from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker this week was a coup on several fronts.

One, he is the No. 51-rated player in the nation per Rivals for the 2020 class. In head coach Brian Kelly’s 10th recruiting cycle at Notre Dame, that is the third highest among offensive line recruits, behind only Quenton Nelson in 2014 (No. 29) and Tommy Kraemer in 2016 (No. 41).

Second, Baker is the first offensive line recruit among the 10 players committed so far for Notre Dame, which is coming off the heels of one of the nation’s best offensive line hauls in 2019 with a four-man group led by tackle Quinn Carroll.

Finally, Notre Dame tapped into a location where not many prospects sign for the Fighting Irish. Per our research, only 16 players, including several walk-ons, have suited up for Notre Dame who hail from the Grand Canyon State. Baker would be the third to sign from the state under Kelly, joining wideout/return man Davonte Neal (2012), who would transfer after his freshman season, and cornerback Cole Luke (2013).

From 1973-85 Notre Dame inked six players from Arizona, but no one from there who has played here was drafted by the NFL — although one is now entering his 12th season in that league.

Here is our countdown of the top 5 players from Arizona to play at Notre Dame:





5. Jim Sanson, 1996-99 (Scottsdale)

As a freshman in 1996, his 39-yard field goal as time expired at Texas enabled Notre Dame to defeat the No. 6-ranked Longhorns in Austin. He had a roller-coaster career with 15 missed extra points and 28 of 47 overall on field goals (6 of 13 as a senior), but that moment at Texas was one of the best for Notre Dame in the 1990s. In 1998 he also had game-winning field goals late in the contest against Purdue (31-30) and Army (20-17).