Cam Hart returned to Notre Dame for a fifth season with an opportunity to prove his shoulders could hold up through a whole season, that he belonged in the NFL Draft and he could lead the Irish cornerbacks to play at a higher level. He accomplished all three in 2023 and will start to prepare for the pre-draft process immediately. Hart, one of Notre Dame’s four captains this season, announced on Wednesday he will skip No. 16 Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29 and end his Notre Dame career. Four fellow Notre Dame starters — quarterback Sam Hartman, right tackle Blake Fisher, left tackle Joe Alt and linebacker Marist Liufau — have also announced they will not play in the Sun Bowl as they get a jump on their NFL preparation. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

