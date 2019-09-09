All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

The Gold Standard: The Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting ($) — BlueandGold.com Notre Dame Awaits First Time Visitor New Mexico — BlueandGold.com On Paper: Notre Dame vs. New Mexico ($) — BlueandGold.com SOURCE: Another Potential Injury At Running Back — BlueandGold.com PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame, Irish Opponents And College Football — BlueandGold.com Notre Dame Football Notebook: Backfield In Motion — BlueandGold.com Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend — BlueandGold.com Lucky Charms: Insider Notes On RB Will Shipley; Other 2021 Targets — BlueandGold.com

Football — National

Jeremy Pruitt and Willie Taggart hires prove Brian Kelly's worth — Fighting Irish Wire Notre Dame Football Primer: Irish Prepare for Davie-less New Mexico — UHND.com New Mexico’s Bob Davie says he feels “lucky” — Chicago Tribune

Irish Athletics

Women’s basketball: Natalie Ochonwa to be inducted into Ring of Honor — und.com Women’s golf: Jones and Beaudreau Lead Irish at Minnesota Invitational — und.com Men’s golf: Irish Share First Place Heading Into Final Round — und.com Volleyball: Schmidt Named ACC Freshman of the Week — und.com Hockey: Lawsom, Ceglarski Join Irish Coaching Staff — und.com

Top Tweets

His football career didn't pan out — but Hunter Bivin is determined to guide Notre Dame's next generation https://t.co/CZhS05wJCP pic.twitter.com/8U4HGPrrpZ — IndyStar (@indystar) September 10, 2019