{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 23:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue and Gold Newsstand: September 10, 2019

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
BluenadGold.com

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football — Blue and Gold

The Gold Standard: The Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting ($) — BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Awaits First Time Visitor New Mexico — BlueandGold.com

On Paper: Notre Dame vs. New Mexico ($) — BlueandGold.com

SOURCE: Another Potential Injury At Running Back — BlueandGold.com

PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame, Irish Opponents And College Football — BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Football Notebook: Backfield In Motion — BlueandGold.com

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend — BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Insider Notes On RB Will Shipley; Other 2021 Targets — BlueandGold.com

Football — National  

Jeremy Pruitt and Willie Taggart hires prove Brian Kelly's worth — Fighting Irish Wire

Notre Dame Football Primer: Irish Prepare for Davie-less New Mexico — UHND.com

New Mexico’s Bob Davie says he feels “lucky” — Chicago Tribune

Irish Athletics

Women’s basketball: Natalie Ochonwa to be inducted into Ring of Honor — und.com

Women’s golf: Jones and Beaudreau Lead Irish at Minnesota Invitational — und.com

Men’s golf: Irish Share First Place Heading Into Final Round — und.com

Volleyball: Schmidt Named ACC Freshman of the Week — und.com

Hockey: Lawsom, Ceglarski Join Irish Coaching Staff — und.com

Top Tweets

----

