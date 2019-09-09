Blue and Gold Newsstand: September 10, 2019
Football — Blue and Gold
The Gold Standard: The Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting ($) — BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Awaits First Time Visitor New Mexico — BlueandGold.com
On Paper: Notre Dame vs. New Mexico ($) — BlueandGold.com
SOURCE: Another Potential Injury At Running Back — BlueandGold.com
PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame, Irish Opponents And College Football — BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Backfield In Motion — BlueandGold.com
Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend — BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: Insider Notes On RB Will Shipley; Other 2021 Targets — BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Jeremy Pruitt and Willie Taggart hires prove Brian Kelly's worth — Fighting Irish Wire
Notre Dame Football Primer: Irish Prepare for Davie-less New Mexico — UHND.com
New Mexico’s Bob Davie says he feels “lucky” — Chicago Tribune
Irish Athletics
Women’s basketball: Natalie Ochonwa to be inducted into Ring of Honor — und.com
Women’s golf: Jones and Beaudreau Lead Irish at Minnesota Invitational — und.com
Men’s golf: Irish Share First Place Heading Into Final Round — und.com
Volleyball: Schmidt Named ACC Freshman of the Week — und.com
Hockey: Lawsom, Ceglarski Join Irish Coaching Staff — und.com
Top Tweets
His football career didn't pan out — but Hunter Bivin is determined to guide Notre Dame's next generation https://t.co/CZhS05wJCP pic.twitter.com/8U4HGPrrpZ— IndyStar (@indystar) September 10, 2019
Alabama have road games at Texas (2022), South Florida (2023), Wisconsin (2024), West Virginia (2026), Notre Dame (2028), and Oklahoma (2032). These are just the scheduled games announced.— Allen Corbin (@allencorbin) September 10, 2019
WILL FULLER, HOW DID YOU DO THAT?— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2019
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GXM8Xx5vFf
