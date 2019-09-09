Smith, who carried eight times for 24 yards against the Cardinals, highlighted by three- and one-yard touchdown runs, will practice with the team in preparation for this Saturday’s home opener versus New Mexico, but he will be closely evaluated on how many reps he can handle.

After losing junior starting running back Jafar Armstrong to a rectus abdominis (abdominal muscle) tear in the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville that could sideline him all of September, and possibly longer, the Notre Dame backfield dealt with another potential setback during this weekend’s scrimmage when sophomore Jahmir Smith suffered a sprained toe.

As a contingency option, junior Avery Davis — who redshirted as a quarterback in 2017, moved to running back in 2018 and shifted to cornerback this spring — is back this week aiding the running back corps. He will not cross-train at corner while working at running back.

“Avery is a great teammate,” said head coach Brian Kelly of yet another position change for Davis. “If I was Avery, I would be sick of the head coach too. He just wants to get on the field. We're in a need situation.

“He wasn't getting a lot of time defensively, so he was anxious about the opportunity and excited about the opportunity of coming on the offensive side of the ball and seeing what he could do to help us … Avery is not a complementary piece for Jahmir. He's a complementary piece for Jafar.”

Kelly did not put a time table on how long Armstrong will be shelved but did say it would be “a few weeks” because of the reattachment process that was involved in the surgery.

As for the 5-11, 202-pound Davis, he appeared in nine games last season in a reserve role and carried 22 times for 70 yards (3.2 yards per carry). He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

Senior Tony Jones Jr. is the bell cow figure among the corps, and he finished with 110 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown against Louisville. Physicality, versatility as a runner, receiver and blocker, and assignment correctness are the calling cards for the 5-11, 224-pound Jones, who has had his own injury setbacks the past couple of years.

“He is comfortably fitting who he is,” Kelly said. “He's not trying to be somebody else. He's assignment correct. He's physical at the point of attack. He's doing his job, and he's being Tony Jones, and I kind of like that."

Also aiding the backfield corps will be freshman Kyren Williams (5-9, 205) and sophomore C’Bo Flemister (5-11, 200), who will be the deep men on kickoff returns with Armstrong sidelined.

Williams appeared for one play on offense at Louisville, but he was not reinserted after dropping a pass. Flemister finished the final series of the game for the Irish with three carries for five yards. He picked up seven yards on his first attempt.





Cole Kmet Practicing Again

The junior starting tight end, who broke his collarbone during the Aug. 8 practice at Culver Academies was involved in 7 on 7 drills last week, and some full team work as well. The X-rays taken last week showed significant progress and he’s been cleared by the medical staff to do football related drills in practices.

The issue now boils down to whether to use him against the five-touchdown underdog New Mexico Lobos this Saturday when junior starter Brock Wright and emerging sophomore Tommy Tremble (three catches, 49 yards and a touchdown at Louisville) are available, or give Kmet a little extra time to rest and get back into a rhythm for the showdown at No. 3 Georgia on Sept. 21.

“We'll make a decision at what level we want to engage him this week, but his X-rays looked really good,” Kelly said. “ …That's going to be a day-to-day situation as to how we see how far we want to accelerate him.”

Kelly believes Kmet is healed to a point where he could take snaps against New Mexico.

“That will be a decision that we make within the program as to whether we choose to do that,” Kelly stated.

Junior starting wide receiver Michael Young, who incurred his broken collarbone on Aug. 17, or nine days after Kmet, also has continued to progress satisfactorily, although not yet ready for game snaps this week.

“I don't know want to get too technical here but you're looking for problems like non-healing — and we don't have that with him, which is a good sign,” noted Kelly of Young.