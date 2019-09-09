News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

The Gold Standard is Blue & Gold Illustrated's weekly recruiting insider article, which runs every Monday morning. Mike Singer has the latest on a several four-star Notre Dame targets in the class of 2021, including wide receiver Deion Colzie and offensive tackle Nolan Rucci. This edition of the Gold Standard is not be one to miss!

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Scoop on Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver target Deion Colzie and much more.
Scoop on Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver target Deion Colzie and much more. (Mike Singer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}