Notre Dame was off this weekend, but that doesn't mean there isn't team news to report. There are new injuries to discuss and old injuries that are important as well.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss the latest surrounding Notre Dame, including a discussion about what the team needed to accomplish during the bye week.

Following Irish talk, the BGI staff discussed recent games from Notre Dame's 2019 opponents and talked some college football as a whole.