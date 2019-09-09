According to multiple sources, Notre Dame has suffered another injury at running back, with sophomore Jahmir Smith allegedly sustaining a toe injury in a recent practice. It is unknown if it will result in him missing time, or how much time he might miss.

Notre Dame already lost junior Jafar Armstrong for at least a month, and now it will go with Smith, who carried the ball eight times and scored two touchdowns in the 35-17 season-opening victory at Louisville.

Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly noted in today's press conference that cornerback Avery Davis has returned to running back. Davis carried the ball 22 times and caught five passes during the 2018 season, his first at running back.

UPDATE - 12:25 PM: Kelly said in his Monday press conference that Smith suffered a sprained toe. He did not mention how long, if at all, the sophomore back would be out.