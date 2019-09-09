Click here to read.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has scoop on Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 running back Will Shipley , the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back, and more in tonight's Lucky Charms

