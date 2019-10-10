Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 10
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
2021 RB Corey Kiner Dishes On New Notre Dame Offer
BGI Video: Brey, Durham, And Mooney From ACC Media Day
Trojans To Start Freshman Quarterback Kedon Slovis Versus Irish
Rivals.com goes one-on-one with Irish commit Caleb Offord
Notre Dame-USC: Tale Of The Turnovers
PODCAST: The Other Sideline — USC
BGI Video: Notre Dame Players Talk USC
Notre Dame Quarterback Ian Book Needs To Run With The Big Dogs
2021 Virginia Athlete Sets Multiple Notre Dame Visits
Tweets Of The Day
Can’t wait to go back to my future home this weekend☘️ #IrishWearGreen pic.twitter.com/JDFtWjh5Gs— Tosh Baker (@tdbakes) October 10, 2019
Excited to say I’ll be in south bend this weekend ☘️ #GoIrish— Tyler morris (@tylermorris2503) October 10, 2019
Home is where I belong!!! I’m back this weekend!! #irishweargreen☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/ML8wJddtNu— 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) October 10, 2019
#Farrell50: #NotreDame #GoIrish DE Julian Okwara is No. 29 on @rivalsmike's list of the best players in College Football!— Rivals (@Rivals) October 9, 2019
▶️ 26-30: https://t.co/u4PXvpaEj9 pic.twitter.com/TOGUrJ3Nx5
Back home this weekend🤩 #GoIrish 🍀 pic.twitter.com/fOyAUYuVLJ— Michael Carmody (@michaeltcarmody) October 9, 2019
#NotreDame commit Caleb Offord said, "When I say I am committed, I am committed" — those are words #Irish fans have to love.— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 9, 2019
He sat down with @Rivals recently to talk his future in South Bend and you can see the interview here at https://t.co/N4MdFRpCfi: https://t.co/LRk9JRSpLM pic.twitter.com/hytlBWhmwL
BGI staff writer Todd Burlage looks at Ian Book’s performances vs. the “haves” and the “have-nots” this season and more in his weekly column https://t.co/wPHMsMmQtt— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 9, 2019
☘️ #IrishWearGreen ☘️#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatSC pic.twitter.com/b9vIrPLhFB— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 9, 2019
Can't wait to rock the house Saturday with y'all!#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatSC ☘️ #IrishWearGreen pic.twitter.com/aHitMQ0VRi— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 9, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Notre Dame Bowl projections: Cotton or Orange? -- FIW
Notre Dame Football Stock Report: Irish Trending Up With SC Coming to Town -- UHND
College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, Georgia Tech -- CBS Sports
USC rivalry literally put Notre Dame to the test during Lou Holtz Era -- SBTribune
