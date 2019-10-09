PODCAST: The Other Sideline — USC
Football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to talk about the upcoming contest between USC and Notre Dame.
Topics include the coaching hot seat for USC’s Clay Helton, the team’s quarterback carousel and elite wide receivers, and Young’s keys to a Trojans upset victory on Saturday.
