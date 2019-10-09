All right Ian Book, we get it. Pad your stats without breaking a sweat against Bowling Green, ride those numbers to a 25-spot jump from No. 41 to a No. 16 ranking in passing efficiency, then bask in the praise and promises that "Book is back, baby!"

Book's 80-percent completion percentage against the wingless Falcons, along with his 261 passing yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a damn near perfect 272.12 passer rating needs to be celebrated.

But it's time for Ian Book to finally pick on somebody his own size.

The Irish senior quarterback has been magical during his carer against second-tier opponents. But put Book in a big spot against an elite team and the numbers don't look so good, evidenced strongly over his last six starts -- the five this year and the 30-3 playoff loss to Clemson that ended last season.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60