BGI Video: Notre Dame Players Talk USC
Several Notre Dame players spoke to the media last night: safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Troy Pride, tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Chris Finke, defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and left guard Aaron Banks. They touched on what the Notre-Dame-USC rivalry means to them, what they expect the atmosphere on Saturday to be like and more.
Safety Alohi Gilman
Cornerback Troy Pride
Tight End Cole Kmet
Wide Receiver Chris Finke
Defensive Tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Left Guard Aaron Banks
