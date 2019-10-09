Highland Springs (Va.) class of 2021 athlete Jamareeh Jones is playing quarterback for his high school team, but that may not be his position at the next level.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound three-star prospect holds offers from North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee, and all four schools offered him as a defensive back.

"I'm hoping I can get some at quarterback," Jones said. "I would like to play quarterback in college, but the coaches can see best where I'd fit in their program. So wherever they offer me at, it's just a blessing. I'll play wherever I can get on the field fastest."

