ago basketball

Young, Loyd are golden as USA survives France in rugged Olympic WBB final

Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Jackie Young celebrates Sunday after Team USA edged France for the Olympic gold medal.
Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Jackie Young celebrates Sunday after Team USA edged France for the Olympic gold medal. (Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Former Notre Dame stars Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd struck gold again on Sunday, though not exactly in the picture-perfect way.

Loyd never got off the bench in Team USA’s 67-66 Gold Medal victory over host France at Accor Arena in Paris, and Young’s offensive numbers were modest and she fouled out with 2:34 left in the closest game of USA’s now-61-game Olympic win streak.

But the U.S. would have had trouble winning its eighth gold medal without Young, the No. 1 pick of the NBA Draft in 2019, who played smothering defense in a ultra-physical matchup that felt like a rugby game at times.

Team USA rallied from 10 points down in the second half, and survived a buzzer-beater that could have forced overtime by France’s Gabby Williams. The former UConn star banked in a deep shot before time ran out, but her foot was clearly on the line and inside the 3-point arc.

A’ja Wilson led the U.S. with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper were big contributors off the bench, adding 12 points each. Collectively, the Americans were 14-of-16 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.

Young, who became a starter midway through the Olympic journey contributed two points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes. She picked up three of her fouls in the fourth quarter.

Neither team could crack the 34 percent mark in field-goal shooting, and both labored even more behind the arc in a game that screamed for Olympic roster snub Arike Ogunbowale, a former Irish star guard who torched the U.S. team in a uniquely formatted WNBA All-Star game for an All-Star Game-record 34 points.

The 26-year-old Young previously won a gold medal in the 3x3 basketball competition in the 2020 Olympics that were deferred to 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loyd, now 30 and the top pick of the 2015 WNBA Draft, earned his first gold medal in the same Olympics, but in the 5x5 competition.

Notre Dame has had four Olympians in women’s basketball all-time — Loyd, Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ruth Riley.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2xkZW4gb25jZSBhZ2FpbiEhPGJyPjxicj5JbiBhIGhhcmQgZm91 Z2h0IGJhdHRsZSwgVGVhbSBVU0EgY29tZXMgb3V0IG9uIHRvcCDwn4e68J+H uDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFja2llWW91bmczP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWNraWVZb3VuZzM8L2E+ICZhbXA7IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamV3ZWxsbG95ZD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamV3ZWxsbG95ZDwvYT4gYXJlIGJyaW5naW5nIGhv bWUgZ29sZCDwn6WHPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL09seW1waWFuc01hZGVIZXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT2x5bXBpYW5zTWFkZUhlcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YUVJUZllRZ20yIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWFFSVGZZ UWdtMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJh c2tldGJhbGwgKEBuZHdiYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9uZHdiYi9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMjY1NTg3MDIwNDc5Njk0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

