ago football

Notre Dame football adds PFF's Anthony Treash as director of analytics

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman continues to bolster the program with key hires and promotions.
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman continues to bolster the program with key hires and promotions. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

In the job Anthony Treash held since 2019, serving as a college football analyst for NFL and college football scouting and analytics website Pro Football Focus, he had plenty of occasion to analyze Notre Dame’s players for fans.

Now, he’ll be doing it for the Notre Dame football program directly — and full time — as ND football’s director of analytics.

A Notre Dame spokesperson confirmed the hiring Saturday, first reported by Football Scoop’s John Brice.

It’s the latest in a series of key infrastructure expansion under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman involving personnel hires and promotions that are not on-field coaching jobs. Former Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden’s elevation to assistant athletic director/general manager on March 7 and the addition of Matt Jansen as the director of scouting last summer are two of the more visible ones.

Treash is a 2019 graduate of Indiana University at Indianapolis with a degree in sports management. Prior to taking the job with PFF, he held jobs or internships with Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds, the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, in various roles.

Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash is joining the Notre Dame football program as director of analytics.
Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash is joining the Notre Dame football program as director of analytics. (YouTube photo)

2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

Aug. 31

at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Sept. 7

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 14

at Purdue

3:30 p.m.

CBS

Sept. 21

MIAMI (OHIO)

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 28

LOUISVILLE

3:30 p.m.

Peacock

Oct. 5

Off Week



Oct. 12

STANFORD

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 19

vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium

TBA

TBA

Oct. 26

vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TBA

TBA

Nov. 2

Off Week



Nov. 9

FLORIDA STATE

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 16

VIRGINIA

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 23

vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

7 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 30

at USC

TBA

TBA
A breakdown of Notre Dame's 2024 schedule.

