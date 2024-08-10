Notre Dame football adds PFF's Anthony Treash as director of analytics
In the job Anthony Treash held since 2019, serving as a college football analyst for NFL and college football scouting and analytics website Pro Football Focus, he had plenty of occasion to analyze Notre Dame’s players for fans.
Now, he’ll be doing it for the Notre Dame football program directly — and full time — as ND football’s director of analytics.
---------------------------------------------------------------
A Notre Dame spokesperson confirmed the hiring Saturday, first reported by Football Scoop’s John Brice.
It’s the latest in a series of key infrastructure expansion under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman involving personnel hires and promotions that are not on-field coaching jobs. Former Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden’s elevation to assistant athletic director/general manager on March 7 and the addition of Matt Jansen as the director of scouting last summer are two of the more visible ones.
Treash is a 2019 graduate of Indiana University at Indianapolis with a degree in sports management. Prior to taking the job with PFF, he held jobs or internships with Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds, the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, in various roles.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|
Aug. 31
|
at Texas A&M
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Sept. 7
|
NORTHERN ILLINOIS
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 14
|
at Purdue
|
3:30 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Sept. 21
|
MIAMI (OHIO)
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 28
|
LOUISVILLE
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Peacock
|
Oct. 5
|
Off Week
|
|
|
Oct. 12
|
STANFORD
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 19
|
vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 26
|
vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 2
|
Off Week
|
|
|
Nov. 9
|
FLORIDA STATE
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 16
|
VIRGINIA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 23
|
vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
|
7 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 30
|
at USC
|
TBA
|
TBA
---------------------------------------------------------------
