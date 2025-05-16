Four-star WR Devin Fitzgerald sets commitment date

Devin Fitzgerald’s search for his own college path includes five planned official visits to UCLA (this weekend), Clemson (May 30-June 1), Stanford (June 6-8), Notre Dame (June 13-15) and North Carolina (June 20-22). Fitzgerald also plans to make an official visit to Arizona State but he has not yet finalized a date.

The four-star wide receiver in the 2026 class told Rivals he plans to announce his commitment decision on July 5. Fitzgerald is the son of Larry Fitzgerald , the legendary wide receiver who played collegiately at Pittsburgh and spent 17 seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fitzgerald caught 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Phoenix Brophy Prep last fall. Rivals ranks Fitzgerald as the No. 56 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Fitzgerald isn’t necessarily limiting himself to the six schools listed above. But he’s visited all of them at least once so far this year. Clemson is the only one of those six to not yet offer him. Fitzgerald also visited Michigan in March.

Fitzgerald has visited Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina, UCLA, Arizona State and Stanford since the beginning of March. He hasn’t visited Notre Dame since January when he attended the program’s junior day. Notre Dame, which hosted him twice in 2024, offered Fitzgerald earlier this month.

Notre Dame has signed a pair of Brophy Prep cornerbacks in the previous four recruiting cycles: Benjamin Morrison in 2022 and Cree Thomas in 2025. Morrison spent three seasons with the Irish before being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. Thomas enrolled at Notre Dame in January and was one of the standout freshmen during spring practices.

Brophy Prep features a trio of wide receivers with NFL lineage: Fitzgerald, Daylen Sharper and Donovan McNabb Jr. Their quarterback, Case Vanden Bosch, is a son of former NFL defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch.

