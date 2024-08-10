SOUTH BEND, Ind. — When the older players on Notre Dame football’s roster with off-campus housing were allowed to move out of the team hotel on Thursday night, senior quarterback Riley Leonard opted to stay. As Notre Dame’s preseason training camp starts to become more focused on the season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31, Leonard doesn’t want to change his routine. “I’m really loving camp,” Leonard said Saturday, three weeks out from his debut in a Notre Dame uniform. “We moved out of the hotel the other day, but I just wanted to stay in there. So, I’m staying in the hotel, because I’ve been so locked in. I’ve been having such a good time. “I really want to play against A&M, but I also just want more time in camp, because I just love camp. No school, obviously, is like the best part of it. Just straight football at Notre Dame. What more can you ask for?” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Much like Leonard needed to get to know his new teammates, Denbrock needed to take time to get to know Leonard. What Leonard learned is that Denbrock understands the relationship he needs to have with his quarterback and how to push the right buttons. “He does a really good job of saying exactly what he needs to say,” Leonard said of Denbrock. “Not saying too much and not saying too little. He does a great job giving me advice when he needs to, and then letting me play whenever I’m starting to feel it. So many coaches will try to do too much and put too many hands on you. He lets us be free. “Let’s say we get a coverage and I make a check and the play just blows up. All right, good check. Learn from it. You don’t have to be perfect in his offense. There’s a lot of different options that you can go to. He’s done a good job.” Leonard put a lot of his talents on display the past two seasons at Duke. His breakout sophomore season (2,967 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 699 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns) was followed by an injury-riddled 2023 season that clearly tanked his production (1,102 yards and 3 TDs passing and 352 yards and 4 TDs passing). But in working with Leonard, Guidugli has gained a better appreciation for him than he could from a statistical analysis or film study. “He’s got better arm strength than I had anticipated,” Guidugli said. “When you get him in live play that ball really comes out of his hand. When you see him run and extend plays that aren’t quarterback run, or he’s just scrambling, like he doesn’t look fast, but he’s out there out-running safeties and corners to the edge, so you’re like ‘Man, he’s faster than you think.’ It’s deceiving.” If anyone’s not going to be deceived by Leonard, it should be Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, who was Leonard’s head coach at Duke the past two seasons. Leonard doesn’t expect A&M’s defense to be predictable either, even though he’s familiar with Elko’s coaching style. Leonard’s getting plenty of practice facing a challenging defense due to everything Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has been throwing at him. Notre Dame finished last season with the No. 1 passing efficiency defense in the FBS. The defense also finished third in passing yards allowed (157.3 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (276.3 per game). “It doesn’t get any better than to be able to practice against this defense every day,” Leonard said. “I’m so thankful for it, because hopefully when gametime comes it will be, in theory, a little easier, maybe, to unravel a defense pre-snap and have a presence in the pocket. They’re bringing pressure here and there. They’ve given us every look possible.” When Notre Dame practiced inside Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday night, it gave Leonard a preview of what it will feel like to play on that field after only being able to watch the Blue-Gold Game in April. Leonard has yet to experience a true game in Notre Dame Stadium.

Thursday’s practice included plenty of scrimmage action, including Leonard rushing around the outside for a short touchdown. He thought about diving for the pylon but decided to jump and land on his feet while wearing his non-contact red jersey. The coaching staff didn’t give him grief for leaving his feet. “That was awesome,” Leonard said of Thursday’s practice. “To be able to go out there and compete in that stadium, it just hits different. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of.” Leonard won’t be focusing on Notre Dame’s home opener against Northern Illinois (Sept. 7) for another few weeks. He’s locked in on Texas A&M. That Saturday in College Station, Texas, will be the culmination of a roller coaster offseason for Leonard. He’s not shy about his expectations. Leonard envisions himself leading an offense that’s prepared for the Aggies. Behind an outward aw-shucks deposition is a confidence that’s building in Leonard whether he’s throwing passes to his teammates or laying in a hotel bed. “Nerves only come with lack of preparation,” Leonard said. “I say that to myself all the time. I’ve never been more prepared mentally and physically in my life. So there’s no doubt in my mind that I’ll be ready. Regardless of outcome or anything, I’ll definitely have put in all the effort in the world to make that a good game.”