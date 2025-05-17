Tinney, Notre Dame baseball rise to the occasion to take Miami series

The Notre Dame baseball team put a Friday night meltdown behind it and asserted itself right back into the NCAA Tournament discussion with a thunderous performance in its regular-season finale.
The Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) roll into a Tuesday night first-round ACC Tournament matchup having finished its regular season with 16 wins in their final 19 regular-season games, punctuated with a 12-2 throttling of Miami on Saturday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla.
To get on the right side of the NCAA bubble, Notre Dame probably has to minimally win a couple of games in the 16-team, single-elimination league tourney in Durham, N.C., that runs Tuesday through next Sunday, May 25.
Taking two of three on the road at Miami, with a 15-1 clunker sandwiched between two Irish victories, made Notre Dame the 11 seed in the ACC Tournament, and the Irish will play the 14 seed, Boston College (26-28), at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
The top four seeds in the ACC receive double-byes into the quarterfinals. The 5-8 seeds get to sit out round 1. Should ND win Tuesday night, they’d play Wednesday night at 9 against the No. 6 seed Virginia (32-17). The Cavaliers have won 12 of their last 14.
The Irish enter the ACC tourney No. 42 in the latest D1 Baseball RPI, up four spots from where that sat before the Miami series. Ideally, Notre Dame would like to bottle up all of what it did on a scorching Saturday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla.
Sophomore catcher Carson Tinney broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth with a solo home run, his 16th of the season, then was part of the dogpiling the Irish did in the later innings with a three-run shot to give ND an 11-2 command in a five-run eighth.
Estevan Moreno’s two-out, three-run home run later in the sixth after Tinney’s first dinger gave ND some breathing room with a 6-2 edge.
Davis Johnson, Parker Brzustewicz, Nick DeMarco and Brady Gumpf each drove in a run apiece for the Irish, who took advantage of 10 free passes — seven walks and three hit batsmen — from seven Miami pitchers.
Brzustewicz reached base four times, with two hits and two walks. Connor Hincks doubled and scored. Tinney, meanwhile, finished 3-for-4 and reached base a fourth time after being plucked by a pitch. He scored three runs.
With 17 home runs this season, only five players in Notre Dame history have hit more homers in a single season than Tinney. Niko Kavadas, currently with the Los Angeles Angels’ organization at Triple-A Salt Lake, holds the school record with 22 in 2021.
Senior right-hander Ricky Reeth (4-2) got the win on the mound with 2 ⅓ innings of shutout relief. Grad senior Jackson Dennies continues to pitch well in the late season, lasting 4 ⅔ in a starting role. Freshman Oisin Lee finished up with two innings of hitless relief.
2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule
At Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
(All Times Eastern)
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1: 9 seed Miami (31-23) vs. 16 seed Cal (22-30), 9 a.m. (ACC Network)
Game 2: 12 seed Virginia Tech (30-24) vs. 13 seed Stanford (27-24), approx. 1 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 3: 10 seed Louisville (35-20) vs. 15 seed Pitt (27-26), approx. 5 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 4: 11 seed Notre Dame (32-20) vs. Boston College (26-28), approx. 9 p.m. (ACC Network)
SECOND ROUND
Wednesday, May 21
Game 5: 8 seed Wake Forest (36-19) vs. Miami/Cal winner, 9 a.m. (ACC Network)
Game 6: 5 seed Clemson (41-15) vs. VaTech/Stanford, approx. 1 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 7: 7 seed Duke (36-18) vs. Louisville/Pitt winner, approx. 5 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 8: 6 seed Virginia (32-17) vs. ND/BC winner, approx. 9 p.m. (ACC Network)
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, May 22
Game 9: 1 seed Georgia Tech (39-16) vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 10: 4 seed NC State (33-18) vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Friday, May 23
Game 11: 2 seed Florida State (37-13) vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 12: 3 seed North Carolina (39-12) vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, May 24
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 5 p.m. (ACC Network)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, May 25
Championship Game: Semifinal winners, Noon (ESPN2)
