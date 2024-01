But Inside ND Sports is ready to project how it might look when spring practice opens in March, helping to visualize the impending position battles.

It will be months before Notre Dame football releases an official depth chart and weeks before it starts getting serious about its own unofficial positional pecking order.

The Inside ND Sports projected depth chart goes beyond the two-deeps based on conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff, players, others in the know and observations from practices.

Heights and weights were last updated in late January, after winter workouts began. Players who will be limited in spring practice or miss it entirely due to injury will still be placed in the depth chart order as if they were healthy — for now — since the next game isn't until Aug. 31.

Players who are not on the spring roster are listed in italics and at the bottom of the depth chart. That includes nose guard Gabe Rubio, who is away from the team attending to "personal matters" but who could return for summer school or fall semester.

For now, players who might back up a second position on offense or defense are listed only at their primary position.