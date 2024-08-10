Logan, a 6-foot, 186-pound rising senior at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, had been verbally committed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt since November 2021. Then on Friday night, Logan announced on social media that he backed away from his pledge to the Commodores.

Logan has been on the radar of Notre Dame football for more than a year, but the Irish didn’t start to make a push for him until June. As four-star safety Ivan Taylor was in the process of reconsidering his commitment to Notre Dame, which eventually ended in a flip to Michigan on July 8, Notre Dame was evaluating Logan as a potential replacement.

Notre Dame initially offered Logan in June as a baseball player with an opportunity as a preferred walk-on with the football program. Then the Irish made it a football scholarship offer in July. Indiana and Iowa previously offered Logan football scholarships, and Vanderbilt recently did the same.

Logan excelled on the football field during Snider’s Class 5A state championship season last fall. He totaled 95 tackles and six interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns, in a 13-1 campaign.

Notre Dame football tested Logan during its Irish Invasion camp in June to further evaluate him. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle in 4.16 seconds and leaped 10 feet and four inches in the broad jump. Logan returned for another recruiting visit later in June to get a better picture of what a potential future at Notre Dame would look like.

"The Irish are getting a free safety type of player that can roam the deep part of the field well in Logan," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "The Indiana native does a great job of reading the quarterback’s eyes to keep himself in the right position. He’s a good athlete that is able to accelerate quickly to make plays all over the field. Logan diagnoses plays quickly which makes him a dangerous playmaker. We’ll see him make an impact in South Bend early in his career."

Logan gives Notre Dame three safety commitments in the 2025 class once again. He joins four-star safeties JaDon Blair and Ethan Long. Notre Dame’s full class includes 22 commitments, and it’s ranked No. 6 in the country by Rivals. Logan is one of only five in Notre Dame’s class with a three-star rating.

