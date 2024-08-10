PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Three-star safety Brandon Logan commits to Notre Dame football

A pass gets by Fort Wayne Snider's Brandon Logan (4), who committed Saturday to Notre Dame.
A pass gets by Fort Wayne Snider's Brandon Logan (4), who committed Saturday to Notre Dame. (Alex Martin/Journal and Courier/USA Today Network)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Notre Dame offered Brandon Logan an opportunity to make a college football career become a reality.

Logan, a 6-foot, 186-pound rising senior at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, had been verbally committed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt since November 2021. Then on Friday night, Logan announced on social media that he backed away from his pledge to the Commodores.

The reason became clear Saturday when he announced a verbal commitment to the Irish.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg5MjU2OTU5OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Related Content  

How Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is making case to play as freshman at Notre Dame

Beyond O-line drama, here's Notre Dame football camp's greatest hits so far

Surprises, ascenders abound along Notre Dame's defensive line

Billy Schrauth driven by Notre Dame high O-line standards of seasons past

Notebook: Why Tosh Baker is next up at left tackle for Notre Dame football

---------------------------------------------------------------

Logan has been on the radar of Notre Dame football for more than a year, but the Irish didn’t start to make a push for him until June. As four-star safety Ivan Taylor was in the process of reconsidering his commitment to Notre Dame, which eventually ended in a flip to Michigan on July 8, Notre Dame was evaluating Logan as a potential replacement.

Notre Dame initially offered Logan in June as a baseball player with an opportunity as a preferred walk-on with the football program. Then the Irish made it a football scholarship offer in July. Indiana and Iowa previously offered Logan football scholarships, and Vanderbilt recently did the same.

Logan excelled on the football field during Snider’s Class 5A state championship season last fall. He totaled 95 tackles and six interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns, in a 13-1 campaign.

Notre Dame football tested Logan during its Irish Invasion camp in June to further evaluate him. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle in 4.16 seconds and leaped 10 feet and four inches in the broad jump. Logan returned for another recruiting visit later in June to get a better picture of what a potential future at Notre Dame would look like.

"The Irish are getting a free safety type of player that can roam the deep part of the field well in Logan," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "The Indiana native does a great job of reading the quarterback’s eyes to keep himself in the right position. He’s a good athlete that is able to accelerate quickly to make plays all over the field. Logan diagnoses plays quickly which makes him a dangerous playmaker. We’ll see him make an impact in South Bend early in his career."

Logan gives Notre Dame three safety commitments in the 2025 class once again. He joins four-star safeties JaDon Blair and Ethan Long. Notre Dame’s full class includes 22 commitments, and it’s ranked No. 6 in the country by Rivals. Logan is one of only five in Notre Dame’s class with a three-star rating.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3Q2Z3k5N3BUQ1NzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTY2NDUzODQvNjU3MzQ1YzM1YjNjZjcwOTU4Y2Ez NzQxJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Notre Dame baseball should benefit from having Logan on campus as well. Logan hit .441 with 30 hits, 30 runs scored, 12 RBIs, 10 doubles, one triple and one home run. He walked 16 times, was hit by a pitch eight times and struck out nine times for a .581 on-base percentage. Logan used his speed to steal 26 bases in 24 games.

Logan, an outfielder, also played a national baseball circuit this summer with Canes Midwest out of Brownsburg, Ind. Perfect Game’s best grade for Logan is a 9.5 from his previous showings at national showcases. Perfect Game’s player rating system describes a rating of 9 as a prospect who could be selected in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. A 10 is a potential very high draft pick or elite level college prospect.

What awaits Logan at Notre Dame is an opportunity to further outline his potential in both football and baseball.

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGhyZWUtc3Rhci1zYWZldHktYnJhbmRvbi1sb2dhbi1jb21t aXRzLXRvLW5vdHJlLWRhbWUtZm9vdGJhbGwiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRocmVlLXN0YXItc2FmZXR5LWJyYW5kb24tbG9n YW4tY29tbWl0cy10by1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLWZvb3RiYWxsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK