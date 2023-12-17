Notre Dame named Wisconsin's Mike Brown as its new wide receivers coach last Sunday. On Saturday, Brown met with reporters for close to 11 minutes in his first press conference since joining Notre Dame's coaching staff. Brown, who will coach for the Irish in the Dec. 29 Sun Bowl, discussed his track record of development going back to his time at Cincinnati, the talent at wide receiver on Notre Dame's roster, the transition to working with head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, the decision to leave head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin and more. Below is a lightly edited transcript of Brown's press conference. Questions are paraphrased. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

If you played a role in the development of your NFL Draft picks at Cincinnati, what role was it specifically? Brown: "All three of them are really unique cases, unique individuals. They are extremely hard workers and they had a lot of natural talent. The biggest place that I attempted to help them was just in the fundamentals. We talk about it all the time. We praise fundamentals and we praise effort, because those are two things, I believe, that travel to any level. Whether that's Pop Warner, high school, college, professional. "All three of those guys were very unique in that none of them really played true wide receiver in high school. So there were a lot of things that they had to learn. But there were also a lot of things that they did naturally. Just meshing those things together was probably the biggest impact that I was able to have on them." What do you hope earmarks your time as wide receivers coach at Notre Dame? Brown: "It's just about consistently and constantly getting better. As you watch a group of young men and you watch where they start — whether that's from the beginning to the end of the year or from the beginning of their careers to the end of their careers — is there improvement? Is there constant improvement? That goes into recruiting, that goes into the development of each of those guys. Just helping them become the best players and young men that they can become." What are your impressions of the talent level you're inheriting in the wide receivers room? Are you trying to move players around from slot, boundary and field or leave them where they were? Brown: "Kind of leaving them where they were. They've been doing certain positions all year long and they've learned things. As Coach said, we want to put these guys in positions to be successful come game day. "For me, I've only seen them a couple practices. I've watched a little bit of film and things like that. I try to come in with a clean slate and open mind as I work with them. Because the things that I'm teaching may be different from what they learned. That doesn't make them right. It doesn't make them wrong. But when they're hearing things that are different, it's going to take some time for them to adjust to it. We'll start there. We're going to watch them continue to grow. There is some talent in the room. There's a lot of youth in there. I'm excited to watch them grow. I'm excited to watch them learn. They're all great young men. They're all really, really hungry and eager to learn." Are you trying to have your hand in who's playing, who's not and how much in the bowl game? Do you give ideas in offensive meetings about things? Brown: "We began some game planning and things like that. A lot of the plays that are run here are plays that I'm familiar with. I may not know the terminology. I've been fortunate to work with [ND quarterbacks] coach Gino Guidugli for some time at Cincinnati. Sometimes he'll have to translate some things for me. I'll do a little bit of my input that way. "Just teaching things the way that I know them. Obviously, after running it through with Coach Parker and the rest of the staff. It's going to be a team effort. You talk about rotation, you talk about who's going to be where, they have a much better feel for the group right now than I do. So, I'm going to lean on that. I'm going to rely on that. I'm going to trust that. Then we'll just grow from there."