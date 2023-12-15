Now Johnson is shopping for a fourth college in five years since graduating from De Smet High in St. Louis, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including a COVID exemption year. Per Rivals, he has yet to receive an FBS scholarship offer in this cycle.

In a sort of 11th-hour audition to reboot his college football career, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound St. Louis product collected 20 catches for 305 yards and four TDs for the Reivers, who recently ended their third national title run with the rout of East Mississippi Community College in Little Rock, Ark.

Which is one more catch than he had during his one season at Notre Dame (2020) and two largely lost seasons at UCF (2021-22) combined.

In a 61-14 onslaught in the NJCAA Division I football national championship game on Wednesday, former Notre Dame five-star wide receiver recruit Jordan Johnson made a modest contribution for the winning Iowa Western Community College Reivers with a singular catch for 11 yards.

In 2023, he was one of 33 former Notre Dame players still playing college football somewhere other than ND, and one of five wide receivers. That’s six if you count Ohio State reserve cornerback Lorenzo Styles, who came to ND as a vaunted four-star wide receiver prospect in the 2021 class.

The other two Irish wide receivers in Johnson’s class didn’t catch a pass — as a wide receiver this season. Jay Brunelle barely played for Boston College after a couple of years at Yale. The third wide receiver in the class, Xavier Watts, caught seven passes — opponents’ passes — as a Notre Dame safety.

He led the nation in interceptions with seven and was named a unanimous All-American earlier this week.

Two players other than Johnson played at a level lower than the FBS this season — former Irish wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman at NCAA Div. II McKendree and former Irish ND offensive lineman John Olmstead at FCS Lafayette. Olmstead announced on Nov. 20 he would be entering the transfer portal again and on Friday night announced he was resurfacing at Maine.

Nine of the 33, including Johnson and Abdur-Rahman, played at their third school this season. The only one who played on a team that made the College Football Playoff, Alabama reserve QB Tyler Buchner, won’t be with the Crimson Tide after they play No. 1 seed Michigan on Jan. 1 in Pasadena. Fla. and in the title game if they get past the Wolverines.

He is in the transfer portal with a men’s lacrosse tag and expected to transfer back to Notre Dame for the spring semester, finish his degree work and play for the defending national champion Irish men’s lacrosse team.

Buchner would have options once he gets his degree — to stay with lacrosse, to jump back into football somewhere or move into life after college sports. And with a degree, he could make the second football transfer without having to get a waiver not to sit out a year.

The same goes for 2020 QB Drew Pyne, who is transferring back to Notre Dame from Arizona State after a year there to finish his degree work.

Buchner's class, the 2021 group, is the first one that DOESN’T have a COVID exemption. It’s also a class with a stunning amount of attrition, even given the current college sports context, given that none of them have left the roster as a grade transfer.

When spring semester starts at Notre Dame on Jan. 16 just eight members of a 27-man class that ranked ninth nationally by Rivals three cycles ago will be on a trajectory to be a senior on the Notre Dame football roster in 2024.

A ninth member, vyper end Kahanu Kia will be a sophomore coming back from a two-year Mormon Mission.

The others are a combination of transfers, early NFL departures, medical retirements and giving up football to become a normal student and focus on academics.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, given the 2021 class was largely recruited virtually because of COVID-19 travel and recruiting restrictions. Former Irish safety Khari Gee, now at Georgia Tech, made his first-ever trek to the Notre Dame campus six months after his signed his National Letter of Intent and as he was moving in as a freshman in June of 2021.

Here is a rundown of how all the 2021 class transfers and the other former Irish players still in college football fared in the 2023 season at their current colleges.