Portal postscripts: Tracking how Notre Dame football transfers fared in '23
In a 61-14 onslaught in the NJCAA Division I football national championship game on Wednesday, former Notre Dame five-star wide receiver recruit Jordan Johnson made a modest contribution for the winning Iowa Western Community College Reivers with a singular catch for 11 yards.
Which is one more catch than he had during his one season at Notre Dame (2020) and two largely lost seasons at UCF (2021-22) combined.
In a sort of 11th-hour audition to reboot his college football career, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound St. Louis product collected 20 catches for 305 yards and four TDs for the Reivers, who recently ended their third national title run with the rout of East Mississippi Community College in Little Rock, Ark.
Now Johnson is shopping for a fourth college in five years since graduating from De Smet High in St. Louis, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including a COVID exemption year. Per Rivals, he has yet to receive an FBS scholarship offer in this cycle.
► Portal Roundup: WR Rico Flores Jr. lands at UCLA; TE Staes to Tennessee
► What you should know about Notre Dame's next transfer portal visitor
► Notre Dame football commit Dominik Hulak receives fourth star from Rivals
► Chat Transcript: On the future of bowl games, Notre Dame's portal patterns
► Notre Dame Football Transfer Tracker for 2023-24 offseason
---------------------------------------------------------------
In 2023, he was one of 33 former Notre Dame players still playing college football somewhere other than ND, and one of five wide receivers. That’s six if you count Ohio State reserve cornerback Lorenzo Styles, who came to ND as a vaunted four-star wide receiver prospect in the 2021 class.
The other two Irish wide receivers in Johnson’s class didn’t catch a pass — as a wide receiver this season. Jay Brunelle barely played for Boston College after a couple of years at Yale. The third wide receiver in the class, Xavier Watts, caught seven passes — opponents’ passes — as a Notre Dame safety.
He led the nation in interceptions with seven and was named a unanimous All-American earlier this week.
Two players other than Johnson played at a level lower than the FBS this season — former Irish wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman at NCAA Div. II McKendree and former Irish ND offensive lineman John Olmstead at FCS Lafayette. Olmstead announced on Nov. 20 he would be entering the transfer portal again and on Friday night announced he was resurfacing at Maine.
Nine of the 33, including Johnson and Abdur-Rahman, played at their third school this season. The only one who played on a team that made the College Football Playoff, Alabama reserve QB Tyler Buchner, won’t be with the Crimson Tide after they play No. 1 seed Michigan on Jan. 1 in Pasadena. Fla. and in the title game if they get past the Wolverines.
He is in the transfer portal with a men’s lacrosse tag and expected to transfer back to Notre Dame for the spring semester, finish his degree work and play for the defending national champion Irish men’s lacrosse team.
Buchner would have options once he gets his degree — to stay with lacrosse, to jump back into football somewhere or move into life after college sports. And with a degree, he could make the second football transfer without having to get a waiver not to sit out a year.
The same goes for 2020 QB Drew Pyne, who is transferring back to Notre Dame from Arizona State after a year there to finish his degree work.
Buchner's class, the 2021 group, is the first one that DOESN’T have a COVID exemption. It’s also a class with a stunning amount of attrition, even given the current college sports context, given that none of them have left the roster as a grade transfer.
When spring semester starts at Notre Dame on Jan. 16 just eight members of a 27-man class that ranked ninth nationally by Rivals three cycles ago will be on a trajectory to be a senior on the Notre Dame football roster in 2024.
A ninth member, vyper end Kahanu Kia will be a sophomore coming back from a two-year Mormon Mission.
The others are a combination of transfers, early NFL departures, medical retirements and giving up football to become a normal student and focus on academics.
It shouldn’t be a surprise, given the 2021 class was largely recruited virtually because of COVID-19 travel and recruiting restrictions. Former Irish safety Khari Gee, now at Georgia Tech, made his first-ever trek to the Notre Dame campus six months after his signed his National Letter of Intent and as he was moving in as a freshman in June of 2021.
Here is a rundown of how all the 2021 class transfers and the other former Irish players still in college football fared in the 2023 season at their current colleges.
CLASS OF 2018
• DERRIK ALLEN, S, NORTH CAROLINA
2023 Stat Line: Three tackles in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. West Virginia, Dec. 27 at Charlotte, N.C.
Other Stopovers: Georgia Tech 2019-22 (Sat out 2019 to to satisfy transfer rules)
Years at Notre Dame: 2018
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 135 nationally, No. 11 safety
• NOAH BOYKIN, CB, UMASS
2023 Stat Line: 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups in eight games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No 204 nationally, No. 21 cornerback
• C’BO FLEMISTER, RB, PITT
2023 Stat Line: 367 rushing yards, 2 TD on 98 carries; 8 catches for 106 yards, 1 TD in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a running back
• JA’MION FRANKLIN, DT, DUKE
2023 Stat Line: 28 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 12 games.
2023 Bowl Game: Birmingham Bowl vs. Troy, Dec. 23 at Birmingham, Ala.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-20
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 34 defensive tackle
• PHIL JURKOVEC, QB, PITT
2023 Stat Line: 57-of-112 passing for 818 yards and 6 TDs with 3 ints., in six games; 60 yards rushing and 1 TD on 39 carries.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: Boston College 2020-22
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-19
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 87 nationally, No. 5 dual-threat quarterback
• LAWRENCE KEYS III, WR, TULANE
2023 Stat Line: 33 catches for 599 yards and 7 TDs in 10 games played. Also 4 rushes for 25 yards, 1 punt return for 0 yards, 3 kickoff returns for a 24.7 average.
2023 Bowl Game: Military Bowl vs. Virginia Tech, Dec. 27 at Annapolis, Md.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-21 (opted out early in 2021 to preserve a redshirt year)
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a wide receiver
• PAUL MOALA, LB, GEORGIA TECH
2023 Stat Line: 59 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 4 QB hurries, 3 forced fumbles in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Gasparilla Bowl vs. UCF, Dec. 22 at Tampa, Fla.
Other Stopovers: Idaho 2022
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a safety
• OVIE OGHOUFO, DE, LSU
2023 Stat Line: 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss. 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 1 at Tampa, Fla.
Other Stopovers: Texas 2021-22
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-20
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 40 outside linebacker
• SHAYNE SIMON, LB, PITT
2023 Stat Line: 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 5 QB hurries in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 168 nationally, No. 14 outside linebacker
• GEORGE TAKACS, TE, BOSTON COLLEGE
2023 Stat Line: 6 receptions for 64 yards and a TD in seven games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Fenway Bowl vs. SMU, Dec. 28 at Boston. Takacs is injured and will not play in the game.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 11 tight end
• JOE WILKINS JR., WR, MIAMI (OHIO)
2023 Stat Line: 25 catches for 343 yards and 1 TD in 13 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Cure Bowl vs. Appalachian State, Saturday at Orlando, Fla.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2018-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as cornerback
CLASS OF 2019
• KENDALL ABDUR-RAHMAN, WR, McKENDREE
2023 Stat Line: 23 catches for 311 yards and 3 TDs, 5 rushes for 7 yards, 0-1 passing in nine games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Lost 23-20 to Ashland in the Div. II America’s Crossroads Bowl, Dec. 1 in Hammond, Ind.
Other Stopovers: Western Kentucky 2021-22
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-20
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 59 multi-position athlete
• JAY BRAMBLETT, P, LSU
2023 Stat Line: Punted 21 times for a 41.6-yard average in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 1 at Tampa, Fla.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 5 kicker
• QUINN CARROLL, OT, MINNESOTA
2023 Stat Line: Academic All-Big Ten and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 12 games at right tackle.
2023 Bowl Game: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green, Dec. 26 at Detroit
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 68 nationally, No. 7 offensive tackle
• OSITADINMA EKWONU, LB, CHARLOTTE
2023 Stat Line: 4 tackles and 1 QB hurry in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 232 nationally, No. 15 inside linebacker
• JACOB LACEY, DT, OKLAHOMA
2023 Stat Line: 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona, Dec. 28 at San Antonio
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 23 defensive tackle
• JOHN OLMSTEAD, OG, LAFAYETTE
2023 Stat Line: First team All-Patriot League, starting 12 games at right tackle.
2023 Bowl Game: Lost to Delaware, 36-34, in the first round of the FCS playoffs
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2019
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 118 nationally, No. 15 offensive tackle
• ISAIAH RUTHERFORD, CB, UMASS
2023 Stat Line: 22 tackles, 1 interception, 3 PBUs, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in 11 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: Arizona 2021-22
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-20
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 110 nationally, No. 12 cornerback
• KJ WALLACE, NICKEL, GEORGIA TECH
2023 Stat Line: 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 7 PBUs, 1 QB hurry, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Gasparilla Bowl vs. UCF, Dec. 22 at Tampa, Fla.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 57 cornerback
CLASS OF 2020
• JAY BRUNELLE, WR, BOSTON COLLEGE
2023 Stat Line: 0 receptions in two games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Fenway Bowl vs. SMU, Dec. 28 at Boston
Other Stopovers: Yale 2021-22
Years at Notre Dame: 2020
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a wide receiver
JORDAN JOHNSON, WR, IOWA WESTERN C.C.
2023 Stat Line: 20 receptions for 305 yards and 4 TDs in 11 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: Defeated East Mississippi C.C. in NJCAA DI National Championship Game, Dec. 13 at Little Rock, Ark.
Other Stopovers: UCF 2021-22
Years at Notre Dame: 2020
Recruiting Pedigree: 5-star, No. 28 nationally, No. 5 wide receiver
• CALEB OFFORD, CB, Buffalo
2023 Stat Line: 12 tackles, 4 PBUs and 1 blocked kick in four games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2020-21
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 46 cornerback
• DREW PYNE, QB, ARIZONA STATE
2023 Stat Line: 26-of-49 passing for 273 yards and 2 TDs with 3 interceptions in two games played. Also rushed for minus-49 yards on 14 carries.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2020-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 118 nationally, No. 7 pro-style QB
CLASS OF 2021
• DEVIN AUPIU, DE, UCLA
2023 Stat Line: 1 tackle in two games played.
2023 Bowl Game: LA Bowl hosted by Gronk vs. Boise State, Saturday at Inglewood, Calif.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: Transferred in the summer of 2021 before his freshman season began.
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 39 weakside defensive end
• CANE BERRONG, TE, COASTAL CAROLINA
2023 Stat Line: Zero catches in one game played.
2023 Bowl Game: Hawaii Bowl vs. San Jose State, Dec. 23 at Honolulu
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 35 tight end
• TYLER BUCHNER, QB, ALABAMA
2023 Stat Line: 8-of-19 passing for 61 yards with no TDs or interceptions in two games played. Also rushed for 20 yards and 1 TD on three carries.
2023 Bowl Game: CFP Semifinal/Rose Bowl vs. Michigan, Jan. 1 at Pasadena, Calif.
Other Stopovers: None.
Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 113 nationally, No. 6 dual-threat quarterback
• LOGAN DIGGS, RB, LSU
2023 Stat Line: 652 rushing yards and 7 TDs on 118 carries in nine games played. Also 8 catches for 82 yards.
2023 Bowl Game: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 1 at Tampa, Fla.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 19 running back
• KHARI GEE, S, GEORGIA TECH
2023 Stat Line: 1 tackle in one game played.
2023 Bowl Game: Gasparilla Bowl vs. UCF, Dec. 22 at Tampa, Fla.
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2021
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 29 safety
• CALEB JOHNSON, OT, SMU
2023 Stat Line: Not in the two-deeps but saw action in nine games as a backup/special teams.
2023 Bowl Game: Fenway Bowl vs. Boston College, Dec. 28 at Boston
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 31 offensive tackle
• JOJO JOHNSON, CB, INDIANA
2023 Stat Line: 12 tackles and a pass breakup in 12 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: Iowa Western C.C. 2022
Years at Notre Dame: 2021
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback
• PRINCE KOLLIE, LB, VANDERBILT
2023 Stat Line: Did not see game action.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 243 nationally, No. 18 outside linebacker
• LORENZO STYLES, CB, OHIO STATE
2023 Stat Line: Zero tackles in one defensive snap and five games of special teams duty.
2023 Bowl Game: Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri, Dec. 29 at Arlington, Texas
Other Stopovers: None.
Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22
Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 56 nationally, No. 6 wide receiver
CLASS OF 2022
• JAYDEN BELLAMY, CB, SYRACUSE
2023 Stat Line: 26 tackles, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries in 11 games played.
2023 Bowl Game: None
Other Stopovers: None
Years at Notre Dame: 2022
Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 46 cornerback
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports