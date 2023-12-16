SOUTH BEND, Ind. — CJ Carr completed his first college football practice Saturday. The long-time Notre Dame quarterback commitment became the first member of the Irish 2024 recruiting class to join Notre Dame’s football program. Upon early graduation from Saline (Mich.) High this month, Carr received a waiver to begin practice with the Irish during Sun Bowl preparations. Carr will begin classes as a Notre Dame student in January when the spring semester begins, but he’ll already be ahead of his fellow early enrollees in the 2024 class. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY5MDY3MDgzMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement