Brown spent the 2023 regular season as Wisconsin’s associate head coach/wide receivers coach. He followed head coach Luke Fickell to the Badgers from Cincinnati. Brown was hired by Fickell as Cincinnati’s wide receivers coach in 2019 and promoted to passing game coordinator in 2022.

Brown's name was mentioned on The Insider Lounge as a potential replacement on Tuesday afternoon .

After head coach Marcus Freeman “parted ways” with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey on Tuesday, the Irish are now expected to name Wisconsin’s Mike Brown as his replacement, a source confirmed with Inside ND Sports on Sunday night. 247Sports first reported the news.

There he overlapped with Freeman, who was the defensive coordinator for the Bearcats from 2017-20. Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli also worked with Brown at Cincinnati. Guidugli was the quarterbacks coach from 2018-19, passing game coordinator from 2020-21 and offensive coordinator in 2022. Guidugli briefly followed Fickell to Wisconsin this past offseason before joining Notre Dame’s staff.

Wisconsin’s 2023 passing offense, which used two different starting quarterbacks, is ranked No. 88 in the FBS with 207 passing yards per game. Its team passing efficiency of 113.98 is ranked No. 115 among 130 teams.

Redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai started the first six games of the season for Wisconsin until he suffered an injury to his throwing hang against Iowa. He left that game early and missed the next three while being replaced by redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke.

In nine starts, Mordecai completed 177 of his 274 passes (64.6%) with six touchdowns and four interceptions for a pass efficiency rating of 120.7. In five games, Locke completed 50% of his passes (76-of-152) for 788 yards with five touchdowns and one interception for a 102.5 pass efficiency rating.

Mordecai’s efficiency rating ranks No. 93 among the 109 FBS quarterbacks to reach the minimums of playing in 75% of his games and attempting at least 15 passes per game.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Will Pauling, a transfer who followed the staff from Cincinnati, led Wisconsin in receiving with 66 catches for 694 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore Skyler Bell was second in receptions with 38 for 297 yards and one TD. Junior Bryson Green, a transfer from Oklahoma State, was second in receiving yards with 375 on 25 catches with one TD. Running back Braelon Allen was third on the team in receptions with 28 for 132 yards.

While coaching at Cincinnati, Brown worked with three NFL Draft picks at Cincinnati: 2022 second-rounder Alec Pierce, 2023 third-rounder Tre Tucker and 2023 fourth-rounder Tyler Scott.

This story will be updated.

