Clemson WR Beaux Collins commits to Notre Dame football transfer
Notre Dame’s incoming transfer portal success continued on Sunday with a commitment from Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins.
The 6-3, 210-pound receiver caught 38 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games as a junior in 2023. His year ended early with a torn plantar fascia in his foot against North Carolina.
Collins committed to Notre Dame following a two-day official visit with his parents on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The Irish have been busy trying to reload the 2024 roster in the past week. Weekend visits from Arizona State nickelback Jordan Clark and Florida International wide receiver Kris Mitchell produced commitments from both to complete graduate transfers to Notre Dame. Notre Dame also hosted Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and Washington State wide receiver Josh Kelly this week.
Unlike Clark and Mitchell, Collins isn’t expected to be a graduate transfer. He still has one season of eligibility remaining after using his first three at Clemson.
Collins has been on Notre Dame’s radar since he was a rising sophomore at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Notre Dame’s entire coaching staff has changed since Collins impressed at an Elite Skills Camp on Notre Dame’s campus in June 2018. The Irish offered him later that year and hosted him for an unofficial visit the following March. He eventually committed to and signed with head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.
Rivals ranked Collins, a four-star recruit, as the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 63 overall in the 2021 class. He made his presence felt quickly as a freshman at Clemson. He started six games and caught 31 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns in his first college season.
Collins missed four of the last five games of his sophomore season with a shoulder injury he first suffered in a 35-14 road loss to Notre Dame. He still totaled 22 catches for 373 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
Collins isn’t the same kind of deep threat as Mitchell, who was the nation’s fifth-most targeted receiver at 20-plus yards downfield with 31, per Pro Football Focus. Collins averaged a depth of target of 9.8 yards with five yards per catch after receptions. He caught just two passes of at least 40 yards this season: a 69-yard touchdown against Charleston Southern and a 47-yard touchdown against Syracuse.
Even with commitments from Mitchell and Collins, the Irish could potentially use one more portal receiver commitment due to losing four in the transfer portal since the end of the season: freshmen Rico Flores Jr. and Braylon James, sophomore Tobias Merriweather and senior Chris Tyree, who has already committed to Virginia.
Notre Dame’s portal hosting attention turned to defense and special teams this weekend with Duke defensive end R.J. Oben and South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter scheduled to visit campus, according to Inside ND Sports sources.
