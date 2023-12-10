Notre Dame’s incoming transfer portal success continued on Sunday with a commitment from Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins. The 6-3, 210-pound receiver caught 38 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games as a junior in 2023. His year ended early with a torn plantar fascia in his foot against North Carolina. Collins committed to Notre Dame following a two-day official visit with his parents on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

