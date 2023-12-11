As Xavier Watts continues to ponder a return to Notre Dame in 2024, the accolades continues to pile up around the senior safety.

And so does a chance to make history.

That goes for Irish teammate, junior offensive tackle Joe Alt, who is expected to declare soon for the NFL Draft, as both players clinched consensus All-America honors Monday with their designation as first-team All-Americans by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press.

Grad senior nose guard Howard Cross III, who on Sunday announced he's coming back to ND in 2024 for a sixth year, was named a second-teamer on both squads.

Three days after the trio was named to the Walter Camp Foundation's All-America teams, the FWAA repeated their selections. The AP added junior running back Audric Estimé as a second-teamers as well.