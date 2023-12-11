Advertisement
Notre Dame's Xavier Watts, Joe Alt clinch consensus All-American status

Nagurski Trophy winner Xavier Watts (0) of Notre Dame on Monday picked up his second and third major All-America team recognition.
Nagurski Trophy winner Xavier Watts (0) of Notre Dame on Monday picked up his second and third major All-America team recognition. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

As Xavier Watts continues to ponder a return to Notre Dame in 2024, the accolades continues to pile up around the senior safety.

And so does a chance to make history.

That goes for Irish teammate, junior offensive tackle Joe Alt, who is expected to declare soon for the NFL Draft, as both players clinched consensus All-America honors Monday with their designation as first-team All-Americans by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press.

Grad senior nose guard Howard Cross III, who on Sunday announced he's coming back to ND in 2024 for a sixth year, was named a second-teamer on both squads.

Three days after the trio was named to the Walter Camp Foundation's All-America teams, the FWAA repeated their selections. The AP added junior running back Audric Estimé as a second-teamers as well.

There have been several All-America teams that have been released in the past week, but the Walter Camp, FWAA and AP teams are three of the five that count toward consensus and unanimous All-America honors. Players who are first-teamers on at least three of the five clinch consensus status.

And that's now the case for both Alt and Watts.

They must be first-teamers on all five for unanimous All-America honors. The other teams in play are the to-be-announced teams from the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News.

Notre Dame's last unanimous All-American was linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2020. There have been a total of five in the 2000s. Watts would be the first-ever Irish safety to earn unanimous honors if he can garner the final two first-team honors.

The Irish have had eight consensus All-Americans in the past four seasons combined. Alt and Watts join DE Isaiah Foskey (2022), TE Michael Mayer (2022), S Kyle Hamilton, Owusu-Koramoah (2020), OT Liam Eichenberg (2020) and OG Aaron Banks (2020).

As far as the FWAA team goes, Notre Dame tied for the most All-Americans combined in the first and second teams with Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Over the past two seasons only Georgia (9) and Iowa (8) have more FWAA All-Americans as does Notre Dame with seven.

FWAA ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Pos. Name, School Ht Wt. Class Hometown

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 210, Sr., San Bernardino, Calif.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, 6-1, 211, So., Fort Worth, Texas

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, 6-4, 205, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.

WR Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200, Jr., Youngsville, La.

WR Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 215, Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 240, Jr., Napa, Calif.

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame, 6-8, 322, Jr., North Oaks, Minn.

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-4, 335, Sr., Kansas City, Kan.

OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State, 6-6, 334, Jr., Tacoma, Wash.

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan, 6-6, 322, Sr., North Andover, Mass.

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon, 6-3, 320, Jr., Draper, Utah

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Pos. Name, School Ht Wt. Class Hometown

DE Jonah Elliss, Utah, 6-2, 246, Jr., Moscow, Idaho

DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA, 6-5, 265, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.

DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois, 6-2, 295, Jr., St. Petersburg, Fla.

DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, 6-4, 362, Sr., Huntsville, Texas

LB Jay Higgins, Iowa, 6-2, 233, Sr., Indianapolis, Ind.

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 252, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State, 6-4, 238, Gr., Hillsborough, N.C.

DB Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia, 5-10, 181, Sr., Louisville, Ky.

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa, 6-1, 207, Jr., Odebolt, Iowa

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, So., Jefferson, Ga.

DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame, 5-11, 204, Sr., Omaha, Neb.

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

Pos. Name, School Ht Wt. Class Hometown

K Jose Pizano, UNLV, 5-9, 220, Sr., Lehi, Utah

P Tory Taylor, Iowa, 6-4, 232, Sr., Melbourne, Australia

KR Jayden Harrison, Marshall, 5-11, 195, Jr., Antioch, Tenn.

PR LaJohntay Wester, Florida Atlantic, 5-11, 167, Jr., Palmetto, Fla.

AP Travis Hunter, Colorado, 6-1, 185, So., Suwanee, Ga.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Pos. Name, School

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

RB Cody Schrader, Missouri

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

WR Malik Washington, Virginia

TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State

OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

OL Javon Foster, Missouri

OL JC Latham, Alabama

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Pos. Name, School

DE Jalen Green, James Madison

DE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

DT Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

DB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB Brylan Green, Liberty

DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

Pos. Name, School

K Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

P Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

KR Zachariah Branch, USC

PR Xavier Worthy, Texas

AP Ismail Mahdi, Texas State.

AP ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jayden Daniels, fifth-year, LSU.

Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, second-year, Oklahoma State; Cody Schrader, sixth-year, Missouri.

Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.

Center — Jackson Powers-Johnson, third-year, Oregon.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year, Washington.

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.

Kicker — Graham Nicholson, third-year, Miami (Ohio).

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Laiatu Latu, fifth-year, UCLA; Jalen Green, fifth-year, James Madison.

Interior linemen — T'Vondre Sweat, fifth-year, Texas; Jer'Zahn Newton, fourth-year, Illinois.

Linebackers — Payton Wilson, sixth-year, North Carolina State; Edgerrin Cooper, fourth-year, Texas A&M; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa; Kool-Aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama.

Safeties — Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia; Xavier Watts, fourth-year, Notre Dame.

Defensive back — Terrion Arnold, third-year, Alabama.

Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Michael Penix Jr., sixth-year, Washington.

Running backs — Audric Estime, third-year, Notre Dame; Omarion Hampton, second-year, North Carolina.

Tackles — Taliese Fuaga, fourth-year, Oregon State; JC Latham, third-year, Alabama.

Guards — Tate Ratledge, fourth-year, Georgia; Clay Webb, fifth-year, Jacksonville State.

Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.

Tight ends — Dallin Holker, fifth-year, Colorado State.

Wide receivers — Troy Franklin, third-year, Oregon; Malik Washington, fifth-year, Virginia; Luther Burden III, second-year, Missouri.

All-purpose player — Ashton Jeanty, second-year, Boise State.

Kicker — Jose Pizano, third-year, UNLV.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Jonah Elliss, third-year, Utah; Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State.

Interior linemen — Byron Murphy II, third-year, Texas; Howard Cross III, fifth-year, Notre Dame.

Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Jason Henderson, third-year, Old Dominion; Jay Higgins, fourth-year, Iowa.

Cornerbacks — Quinyon Mitchell, fourth-year, Toledo; Beanie Bishop Jr., sixth-year, West Virginia.

Safeties — Tyler Nubin, fifth-year, Minnesota; Caleb Downs, first-year, Alabama.

Defensive back — Kris Abrams-Draine, fourth-year, Missouri.

Punter — Matthew Hayball, sixth-year, Vanderbilt.

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterbacks — Bo Nix, fifth-year, Oregon.

Running backs — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Kimani Vidal, fourth-year, Troy.

Tackles — Javon Foster, sixth-year, Missouri; Troy Fautanu, fifth-year, Washington.

Guards — Christian Haynes, sixth-year, UConn; Luke Kandra, fourth-year, Cincinnati.

Center — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.

Tight end — Ben Sinnott, fourth-year, Kansas State.

Wide receivers — Ricky White, fourth-year, UNLV; Brian Thomas Jr., third-year, LSU; Tetairoa McMillan, second-year, Arizona.

All-purpose player — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas.

Kicker — Will Reichard, fifth-year, Alabama.

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers —Chop Robinson, third-year, Penn State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.

Interior linemen — Kris Jenkins, fourth-year, Michigan; Braden Fiske, sixth-year, Florida State.

Linebackers — Nathaniel Watson, sixth-year, Mississippi State; Edefuan Ulofoshio, sixth-year, Washington; Danny Stutsman, third-year, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Ricardo Hallman, third-year, Wisconsin; T.J. Tampa, fourth-year, Iowa State.

Safeties — Trey Taylor, fifth-year, Air Force; Dillon Thieneman, first-year, Purdue.

Defensive back — Sebastian Castro, fifth-year, Iowa.

Punter — James Ferguson-Reynolds, second-year, Boise State.

