While Notre Dame football awaits its bowl game and opponent, postseason practice is underway and over the next few weeks, head coach Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff are responsible for bowl prep, recruiting, overseeing transfer portal activity and more. The Irish have multiple players who could declare early for the NFL Draft, following in the path of former tight end Michael Mayer last postseason. Players have started making decisions regarding the 2024 NFL Draft and two defensive players — linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart — have accepted invitations to the Reese's Senior Bowl per the Senior Bowl's X/Twitter account. Inside ND Sports will use this Postseason Roundup to track all decisions regarding the NFL and college football all-star games from Notre Dame players. We are also tracking all Notre Dame outgoing and incoming transfers in our Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal Tracker.

Accepted Senior Bowl invite (12/1): LB Marist Liufau

Although he hasn't publicly declared for the NFL Draft, Liufau's plans were revealed on Friday when it was announced he'd accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which will conclude in a game on Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. Liufau started in all 12 games this season and was a member of the veteran-led linebacker unit alongside JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound defender was selected as a 2023 Butkus Award semifinalist and finished his fifth season at Notre Dame with 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. The Kalihi, Hawaii, native was recruited to Notre Dame in the 2019 recruiting class by then-special teams coordinator Brian Polian. Liufau, a former three-star recruit per Rivals, has made 28 starts in 39 games for the Irish. He's tallied 118 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three recovered fumbles, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass breakups for Notre Dame.

On Thursday, Notre Dame football cornerback Cam Hart became the first Irish player to accept a Senior Bowl invitation. Hart started all 12 games for the Irish this season. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Accepted Senior Bowl invite (11/30): CB Cam Hart

On Thursday evening, it was announced Hart, who started all 12 games for the Irish this season, had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Although he hasn't publicly declared for the NFL Draft, his college career is over if he follows through with attending the Senior Bowl. The 6-2, 207-pound cornerback finished with 21 tackles including 15 solo and three for loss this season for defensive coordinator Al Golden and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. He also was credited with four pass breakups and three forced fumbles, one of which led to a defensive touchdown by safety Xavier Watts against USC. Hart's 84.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus ranked No. 2 on the defense behind linebacker Kiser with an 89.1 grade. Hart, a team captain, signed with Notre Dame as a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel. Hart has appeared in 47 games including 32 starts across five years. He’s totaled 91 tackles including 59 solo and 10 for loss while bringing in two career interceptions.